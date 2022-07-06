Who is Violet Summers? Age, height, nationality, profiles, net worth, facts

Lately, there has been a new crop of social media personalities making a killing on the platforms. Their consistency has attracted a legion of fans. Out of that, they have carved lucrative careers and are making a killing. Violet Summers is one such personality. Who is she, and how did she become famous?

Viola Summers is an American model, brand influencer and social media personality. She has found a way of monetizing her audience. She shares her craft with the world. Nonetheless, she has not let the world in on all aspects of her life. As a result, there are many questions about her age, height, nationality, profiles, net worth and facts. This biography addresses these questions and more.

Violet Summers' profile summary

Full name Violet Summers Nickname Violet Gender Female Date of birth 28th November 1998 Birthday 28th November Age 23 years old as of July 2022 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height in cm 160 cm Height in feet 5'4" Weight in kg 55kg Weight in pounds 121 lbs Body measurements 34-26-35 inches Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Shoe size 6 Education Business and marketing Alma mater University of South California Occupation Social media star, model, Instagram influencer Marital status Single Mother Charlie Summers Father Adam Summers Sister Riley Summers Instagram violets.tv

Violet Summers' age

She was born on 28th November 1998 in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. As of July 2022, she is twenty-three years old. Not much is known about her parents. Nonetheless, she has a sister named Riley.

Violet Summers' nationality

She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. Therefore, she has American nationality but also has mixed ethnicity.

Violet Summers' career

Violet was passionate about arts at a tender age. She would often engage in modelling activities and fashion events. In school, she was an active member of cheerleading and outdoor activities.

Summers' professional modelling career kicked off when she was seventeen. She would often share her sizzling, stunning and curvaceous modelling photos in lingerie on Instagram. Her consistency in posting earned her a legion of fans.

Currently, she enjoys a following of more than 13 million people on Instagram. Her growing popularity on the platform has earned her partnerships with healthcare, sports, swimsuit and lingerie brands.

Apart from modelling, she pursues a career in acting.

Violet Summers' boyfriend

Judging by the photos she shares on social media, it is evident that Summers is a beautiful and independent young lady. It is a no-brainer that many guys have counted on fingers who would reject her charm and elegance.

Nonetheless, when it comes to her private life, Summers is a little picky about how much she shares with the world. She has not shared details or snippets of the guy she is dating.

Violet Summers' height

Summers is a lingerie and swimsuit model, so she takes her fitness and health seriously. She hit the gym more often than not. She also follows her diet and daily workouts religiously. She stands 5 feet and four inches tall. However, her photos make her look taller.

Violet Summers' weight

As a fitness freak, she is cautious about her weight. She weighs 55 kg.

Violet Summers' net worth

Summers earns an income through her career as a model and brand partnerships. The two career opportunities invite a plethora of money. According to speculations, her net worth is estimated to be approximately $550,000.

Violet Summers' facts

Apart from the details mentioned above, these facts will help you know the talented model and social media influencer better:

She actively talks about being timid when she was younger and growing into the bold person she is. She mentions that her passion for modelling helped her get out of her shell. She admits to being a very stubborn person. For instance, she did not ride bikes for years because she disliked the idea of having to wear a helmet. Violet has collaborated with Instagram model Toochi Cash who described her as a very indecisive person. She says that Violet changed her career and college majors. She is fun but supportive and, in most cases, attracts the same kind of people. She often appreciates other performers on her platform. She is an avid traveller. She enjoys travelling. She rose to fame for her distinctive fashion sense and photoshoots. She is no stranger to commercials and magazine covers. Violet has been featured in magazines such as Glamour and Cosmopolitan. She has collaborated with renowned brands like Nike, Beats by Dre, and Pringles, to mention a few. She has a bubbly personality, and her photos exude confidence and joy. She has a weird obsession with sneakers.

These details about Violet Summers address the unknown information about her life. She has remained relevant on social media. Her ballooning numbers on Instagram are a testament to the amount of influence she has.

