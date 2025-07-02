A TikTok couple Caliva and Ziya recently had a breakup and the details behind it became a trending topic

The content creators brought their breakup to the public eye after the private text messages went viral all over social media

South Africans became invested in Caliva and Ziya's breakup as the girlfriend detailed reasons about what brought their relationship to end

Two TikTokkers were recently viral because of their breakup. Caliva and Ziya's romantic affairs captured people's interest after it abruptly ended.

Online users picked sides between the boyfriend Caliva and ex-girlfriend Ziya. The details of how their breakup came about made many people rally behind Caliva.

A TikTok post by @updates_house showed Caliva and Ziya's conversation that lead to a breakup. The boyfriend Caliva started the conversation expressing concern that she has become nonchalant in a paragraph. Instead of responding Ziya focused on his grammar and puncuation, insisting that she was not able to read it. She also complained that her phone was not working well and they could not talk. Between her complaints she asked what he was busy with for the day and if he was applying for jobs but he responded saying no which she did not like. In one of the exchanges, she told him she was working and he responded with a picture of himself lying in bed.

Girlfriend explains break-up

In a follow-up video, the Ziya explained that she wanted to help him build his career. Caliva currently volunteers at Rhode Music Radio station. She complained that his CV wasn't up to par when she looked at it and she was only trying to get him to hustle. Ziya said she also felt like he was insecure because other men who wanted her had money and she wnted to help him get to the same level.

SA backs young man

Tiktok users who caught wind of the story quickly chose who they supported and many were with Caliva. People encouraged him to follow his passion for radio. Many felt like Ziya's criticism of her ex-boyfriend's English was uncalled for because she makes mistakes in English too. Many speculated that Ziya wanted a provider man as she is also a mother of one. Read Caliva and Ziya's texts below:

MosimaTibane said:

"I think Ziya just wanted the guy to buy her a new phone because she keeps bringing up taba ya phone 😒"

SKYDO commented:

"I swear he's getting a job soon 🙏🏽"

Ntombi Mahlathi wrote:

"It hurt me when she said 'please re-write the p(h)aragraph in a readable way' and he did! 🥺"

Zamashimane added:

"Ziya what are you doing to us mara now we have to defend a man because what the helly 😭"

SANDRA 🧚🏾remarked:

"Caliva just wanted to be loved right😭"

jameela.rabz noted:

"Mind you she’s the one with the grammar problems????😭"

Amukelani agreed:

"She spelt some of the words wrong, no full stops, no capital letters. Being mad at Caliva for not wanting to be corrected wrongly is crazy business! The fact the he rewrote that paragraph shows how humble he is. He deserves someone better than Miss. Grammer and I'm glad he realised that."

Others defended Ziya:

Latoya reflected:

"Honestly mojolo needs money guys."

Ntombi Mhlongo said:

"I hear her and I understand 😭"

gumz said:

"I’m on Ziya’s side . As a guy you gotta get yourself together first. A woman should come into your world and feel safe . Caliva needs to step up first . Ziya did well to do this before cheating on him after dating for a year!"

Source: Briefly News