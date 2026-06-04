Hours after Ashley Ogle took legal action against her, Desiree Ogle broke her silence

The former Big Brother Mzansi star's mother took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of herself sitting in a popular fast-food restaurant with a cryptic caption

Several commenters criticised Desiree, accusing her of publicly attacking and competing with her own daughter, while others defended her

Ashley Ogle’s mum responded to her daughter's legal threat. Image: ash_leythebrand, desireeogle16

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 star Ashley Ogle’s mother, Desiree, has broken her silence after her daughter took legal action against her. The reality TV star’s mother is unfazed by her daughter’s cease-and-desist letter and is standing ten toes down on her earlier comments.

The growing feud between Ashley and her mother took another twist after it emerged that the reality TV star had sent Desiree a cease-and-desist letter. Ashley is seeking to stop her mother from making what she describes as false and damaging statements about her personal life and reputation. However, Desiree's latest social media activity suggests she is not backing down.

Ashley Ogle’s mom responds with cryptic post after legal threat

On Tuesday, 2 June 2026, Desiree shared a photo of herself smiling while seated inside a Burger King restaurant on her official Instagram account. While she did not directly address the legal dispute, her cryptic caption appeared to address her earlier comments. The post was captioned:

“And that is a fact 😘”

See the photo below:

SA reacts to Ashley Ogle's mother's cryptic post

The post quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users interpreting it as a response to the legal action. Several followers criticised Desiree, accusing her of publicly attacking her own daughter, while a few came to her defence

Here are some of the comments:

sama_205 remarked:

“Dear God, may we never have a mother like her in this life 🙏Amen”

rudzani_lulu said:

“As a mother, I will always like ALWAYS protect my child. But fame has now gotten into people that they forget who they are. Blood is thicker than 💧”

cndysiwe cautioned:

“A wise woman builds her house while a foolish one breaks it. Mama, don't allow other people, Ashley's haters, to get to your head. They don't love you; they just hate your daughter, hence they keep hyping you. I pray that one day God restores your family.”

emmah2311 commented:

“First time seeing a full-grown woman wanting to compete with her own daughter. Unfortunately, you'll never be like her.”

kuhle.m02 argued:

“Notice how your fans are not here today to defend you or even engage? You gave them what they wanted while they go in their groups to laugh at your ‘dysfunctional family’😭”

Mzansi reacted to Ashley Ogle’s mum's post. Image: desireeogle16, ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

What did Ashley Ogle's mother say about her daughter?

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Desiree stunned South Africans after she fired shots at her daughter during an Instagram live session.

Desiree criticised the dress her daughter wore at a recent event. She previously accused Ashley of using drugs, worshipping the devil, and heartlessly kicking her out of her house.

Source: Briefly News