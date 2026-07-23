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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services published a guide outlining what new permanent residents must do after receiving their Green Card

Conditional residents holding a 2-year Green Card face a strict 90-day deadline to file a petition before their card expires

The Green Card also unlocks access to Social Security, a driver's licence, and the right to work in the US

The guide needs to be followed after documents are received. Image: @adamkaz

Source: Getty Images

Getting a Green Card is a major milestone, but for many new permanent residents, the work does not stop there.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published a guide detailing the essential steps that Green Card holders must follow after receiving their documents. The guidance covers daily obligations, travel rules, and how to access key benefits.

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To begin with, any permanent resident aged 18 or older is legally required to carry a valid Green Card at all times. The card serves as official proof that its holder is authorised to live and work in the country.

Removing Conditions on a 2-Year Green Card

One of the most time-sensitive requirements applies to conditional permanent residents, those who received a two-year card instead of the standard ten-year version. According to USCIS, these holders cannot simply renew their cards. They must file a petition to remove the conditions on their residency within the 90 days before the card expires. Missing this window could result in losing permanent resident status entirely.

The type of petition required depends on how the Green Card was obtained. Family-based conditional residents must file Form I-751, while investor and entrepreneur-based residents must submit Form I-829. USCIS offers a Filing Calculator to help residents identify their exact 90-day filing window.

The green card is for immigrants entering the US. Image: @Anton Petrus

Source: Getty Images

What a Green Card Allows You to Do

Beyond residency, the Green Card opens access to several practical benefits. It serves as proof of work eligibility when completing Form I-9, the employment verification form that employers require. Holders can also use it to apply for a Social Security Card and a state-issued driver's licence.

For those who plan to travel abroad, there is an important condition to note. A Green Card remains valid for re-entry into the United States after international travel, but only if the holder stays outside the country for less than one year. Anyone planning a longer trip must obtain a re-entry permit before departing.

USCIS also directs new residents to its Settling in the US resource, a multilingual guide that covers a wide range of topics about everyday life in America.

Read the full USCIS guide via Legit.ng

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Source: Briefly News