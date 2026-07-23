The US Citizenship and Immigration Services outlined the steps lawful permanent residents must take to begin a naturalisation application

USCIS listed two steps Green Card holders must follow to become citizens and noted an eligibility check tool is available

The agency described citizenship as a meaningful commitment tied to shared American values of freedom, liberty, and equality

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Close-up of a United States Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) placed among various official documents. Image: PS Photography

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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published a clear guide for lawful permanent residents who want to become American citizens through naturalisation. The process, as outlined by the agency, begins with just two steps. Applicants must first create an account on the USCIS online portal at myaccount.uscis.gov, then prepare and submit Form N-400, the official application for naturalisation.

Checking your eligibility before applying

Before submitting a full application, USCIS encourages prospective applicants to use an eligibility checker available on its platform. The tool helps individuals get a sense of whether they are likely to qualify. However, the agency was clear that this tool does not serve as a final or binding determination. Once a completed application is received, USCIS conducts its own independent review of all submitted information before making any decision on citizenship eligibility.

Man holding permanent resident (green) card. United States passport on suitcase. Application to register permanent residence. Image: Kurgenc

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Why naturalisation carries real weight

USCIS framed the decision to pursue citizenship as significant, describing it as a personal commitment to the values at the heart of American society. The agency noted that citizenship connects Americans across different races and religions through shared principles of freedom, liberty, and equality. It also acknowledged the long history of immigrants who have helped build and sustain the country, stating that their contributions have played a meaningful role in preserving the United States as a land of opportunity.

Naturalised citizens, USCIS added, play an active role in American democracy and have the ability to participate in how the country is governed. For anyone weighing the decision, the agency described the application as both a demonstration of commitment to the country and an undertaking that comes with important responsibilities alongside its benefits.

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Source: Briefly News