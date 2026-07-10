The US announced that nationals of certain Visa Waiver Programme countries lost their visa-free travel eligibility due to travel history or dual nationality

Citizens who visited North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, or Cuba fall under the restrictions set by a 2015 Act

Affected travellers must now apply for a standard visitor visa through a US Embassy or Consulate before travelling

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This photo illustration shows a visa stamp on a foreign passport. Image: DELMAS / AFP

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The United States has released updated rules confirming that some citizens of Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) countries are no longer able to travel to America without a visa, depending on their travel history or dual nationality status. The VWP ordinarily allows citizens of 42 participating countries to visit the US for up to 90 days for tourism or business without needing a visa, provided they hold a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) approval.

Who loses Visa Waiver eligibility

Under the Visa Waiver Programme Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015, three groups of travellers are excluded from using the programme.

The first group covers nationals of VWP countries who have travelled to or been present in North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen on or after 1 March 2011. The second group includes those who visited or were present in Cuba on or after 12 January 2021. Both groups are exempt only if their travel to those countries was for diplomatic or military purposes on behalf of a VWP member country.

The third group applies to dual nationals. Citizens of VWP countries who also hold citizenship of Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria are no longer eligible for the programme regardless of their travel history.

A photo illustration of US passport close up on white background. Image: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

What affected travellers must do

Travellers who fall into any of these categories are required to apply for a standard visitor (B) visa through a US Embassy or Consulate. The US Department of State notes that consular sections may be able to bring forward interview dates in urgent circumstances, such as a medical emergency, a funeral, or an upcoming school start date.

US Customs and Border Protection strongly advises all travellers to check their ESTA status before making any travel bookings or plans to enter the United States.

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Source: Briefly News