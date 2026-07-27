A South African woman received a SASSA Acknowledgement of Debt after an audit uncovered that she had been collecting the Child Support Grant while employed

SASSA discovered she had been earning above the qualifying threshold of R5,800 per month, making her ineligible for the grant

The case has sparked a heated debate online about who bears responsibility when ineligible applicants slip through SASSA's verification process

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Source: Getty Images

A South African woman has been handed a SASSA Acknowledgement of Debt after an audit revealed she had been collecting the Child Support Grant while working and earning above the qualifying income threshold.

The case was shared on 7 June 2026 by X user @jackson_rem, who posted an image of the official debt notice addressed to a woman identified as Sithembile P. The document confirmed the debt type as Child Support and noted that repayment could be structured over a maximum of 36 monthly instalments.

According to the post, the woman's child is now three years old, meaning the grant payments accumulated over that period are now subject to recovery.

When does SASSA recover child support grants?

SASSA's Child Support Grant is designed for primary caregivers who genuinely cannot afford to support a child. A single applicant must earn no more than R52,800 per year (R4,400 per month) to qualify. The post noted a threshold of R5,800 per month, which appears to reflect updated figures.

When SASSA conducts audits and cross-references applicant data with employer or SARS records, anyone found to have concealed income or continued claiming while no longer qualifying can be issued a formal debt notice and required to repay all amounts received while ineligible.

The grant currently pays R580 per month per child. Over three years, that amounts to roughly R20,880, excluding any top-up payments.

Mzansi divided over who is at fault

The post on the X page drew strong reactions online, with many South Africans questioning where responsibility truly lies:

@Galaxy_Keyboard wrote:

"Let her eat, we have politicians eating millions."

@teffo_ME said:

"She shouldn't pay, isn't it their job to disqualify applications of people who don't qualify?"

@MKAYMAMPONE asked:

"Give us the full information: how much is she earning per month? And is she an illegal foreigner? Even if you earn R5,800, that's nothing in this economy."

@jackson_rem clarified:

"She's a South African earning more than R5,800 a month"

@_Bongekile_ asked:

"How much is she owing 😭😭"

@DuvhaSun raised another concern:

"So, what if a baby mama [is] getting [the grant], without you knowing! Will you be forced to pay SASSA back?"

South Africans who need to check their eligibility or report a change in circumstances can contact SASSA on its toll-free line at 0800 60 10 11 or email GrantEnquiries@sassa.gov.za.

See the X post below:

More on SASSA grants and disputes

Briefly News recently reported on more than 200 Western Cape pensioners marching to a SASSA office demanding their monthly grant be increased to R5,000.

recently reported on more than 200 Western Cape pensioners marching to a SASSA office demanding their monthly grant be increased to R5,000. SASSA dismissed four Limpopo officials over a R33 million social grant fraud scheme after they lost their appeals.

A Western Cape woman shared how her R370 SRD grant leaves her with nothing by month's end, reigniting debate about whether the grant is enough to survive on.

Source: Briefly News