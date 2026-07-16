SASSA dismissed four officials from its Limpopo division over a R33 million social grant fraud scheme

The officials were found guilty of manipulating the grants system and lost their appeals due to the severity of their misconduct

SASSA spokesperson Tebogo Tshipi said the agency would never tolerate fraud committed by its own employees

SASSA arrested 4 officials for fraud. Images: @ewnupdates/X and Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The South African Social Security Agency has dismissed four of its own Limpopo employees after they were found to have manipulated the social grants system in a scheme worth R33 million.

The four officials were fired on Thursday following a disciplinary process that found them guilty of attempting to defraud the agency. The money they targeted was meant for vulnerable South Africans who depend on social grants to survive.

All four challenged the outcome through an internal appeals process, but their bids to overturn the findings failed. SASSA ruled that the seriousness of the misconduct left no room for leniency.

SASSA's zero-tolerance stance on fraud

SASSA spokesperson Tebogo Tshipi was firm in the agency's response to the matter. "Social grant fraud by the agency's own employees would never be tolerated," Tshipi said.

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The spokesperson added that SASSA remained committed to protecting the integrity of the social grants system and making sure that funds reached the people who genuinely needed them.

"The agency is committed to safeguarding the integrity of the social grant system and ensuring that funds reach the rightful beneficiaries who depend on them for survival," Tshipi said.

The dismissals send a clear signal that misconduct from within the organisation carries serious consequences, particularly when it involves money set aside for some of South Africa's most economically vulnerable citizens.

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SASSA fraudsters appear in court

In similar news, on 30 April 2025, the Lenasia Magistrates Court postponed the bail hearing of the 11 suspects accused of defrauding the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) of R260 million. the suspects, who include eight SASSA employees, appeared for their bail hearing after they were arrested on 14 March 2025. The presiding judge, Magistrate Maggie an der Merwe, postponed the bail hearing to 10 June after she requested confirmation that the SASSA employees would be able to return to work if released on bail.Three of the employees were arrested at the SOE's Johannesburg offices, and the fourth was busted at her home in Soweto.

SASSA suspends 70,000 payments

Briefly News also reported that SASSA suspended about 70,000 payments for non-compliance, after reviewing about 240,000 grants. SASSA Chief Executive Officer, Themba Matlou, explained that the agency partnered with credit bureaus, banks, the South African Revenue Services, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, government payroll systems and correctional services.

Source: Briefly News