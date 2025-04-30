The 11 South Africans who were arrested and faced charges of defrauding the South African Social Security Agency of R260 million have been denied freedom

Their bail application has been postponed to 10 June after they were arrested for allegedly stealing money meant for beneficiaries

South Africans demanded that they be sent to prison for a long time, as the judge postponed it for more information relating to their employment status

JOHANNESBURG — On 30 April 2025, the Lenasia Magistrates Court postponed the bail hearing of the 11 suspects accused of defrauding the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) of R260 million.

What happened at the Lenasia court?

According to eNCA, the suspects, who include eight SASSA employees, appeared for their bail hearing after they were arrested on 14 March 2025. The presiding judge, Magistrate Maggie an der Merwe, postponed the bail hearing to 10 June after she requested confirmation that the SASSA employees would be able to return to work if released on bail.

Van Der Mwere also wanted more information on the status of the laptops that the employees allegedly used to create the fake profiles used to defraud the state entity. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana explained that the court may call for further evidence to determine whether the accused won't tamper with the investigation process or are not flight risks.

The NPA spokesperson also said the state will probe the involvement of the Ethiopian national who was arrested, who was allegedly involved in previous fraud cases.

What happened to the SASSA money?

The South African Police Service arrested four SASSA grant administrators on 14 March, a month after arresting three others for defrauding SASSA of R260 million. Three of the employees were arrested at the SOE's Johannesburg offices, and the fourth was busted at her home in Soweto. They made their first court appearance on 17 March.

The accused are facing over 1,300 charges relating to the fraud. Their bail application was postponed to 18 March. The state intended to oppose bail.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on eNCA's Facebook post demanded that they remain in prison, and some recommended other forms of justice.

Carlina Farmer said:

"Don't sentence them to jail. It's a hotel for criminals. Let them pay back the money and block employment for them for five years."

Mvuzo Mjongile said:

"They must name everyone they worked with. I doubt they each made over R20 million. The network's vast. SASSA must take everything they own."

Johan Jodaan said:

"If they caught 11, there must be more."

Thabang Milton asked:

"Where are the others? I'm tired of defending the ANC."

Mohammed RafiqueAhmed said:

Seize their assets and bank accounts, and don't give them bail until they give the money back."

Politicians praise SASSA employees' arrests

In a related article, Briefly News reported that members of Parliament welcomed the news of the arrest of the SASSA officials accused of corruption. This was after four employees were arrested for allegedly siphoning R260 million from the state-owned entity.

Members of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development welcomed their arrest and commended whistleblowers for exposing the fraud. The committee's chairperson, Bridget Masango, said the arrests sent a strong message to those committing fraud against the government.

