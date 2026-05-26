Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa weighed in on the recent actions taken against foreign nationals in the country

Benjamin Quashie praised the South African government for the way it's handled the matter, but believes it can do more

Approximately 300 Ghanaians are preparing to leave the country on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, due to escalating tensions

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GAUTENG – Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, wants to see people arrested and charged for the attacks on foreign nationals in the country.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika about the tensions between locals and immigrants, Quashie praised the way the South African handled the matter but added that they could do more.

Quashie’s comments come as Ghana prepares to evacuate 300 citizens from the country amid fear of escalating actions against foreign nationals in the country.

Organisations and individuals have held demonstrations across the country, demanding that the illegal immigrants leave South Africa. March and March have since given illegal immigrants until 30 June 2026 to leave the country.

Quashie praises the South African government

During his interview with the broadcaster, Quashie praised the way the South African government handled the matter.

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He said they applauded the statement released by President Cyril Ramaphosa and also noted the statements by the Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola.

“We think that in the interest of international diplomacy, these are comments that give us hope, these are comments that make us believe that indeed, the government of South Africa is not complacent, the government is not a party to what is happening,” he said.

Quashie said that while they welcomed the actions of the government, they also wanted to see people being arrested, people being charged before lawful courts, and people being brought to order before law enforcement agencies.

He said that this was the only challenge they faced, but received assurance from the South African government that, in the days and weeks to come, there would be arrests and prosecutions.

“That will go a long way to give us hope again in the South African government,” he exclaimed.

Quashie explains why citizens want to leave

The High Commissioner also detailed reasons why so many Ghanaians were eager to return home. He noted that many were intimidated or beaten on the streets, and some were even removed from their shops, which were then given to locals.

He also noted that there were reports of ordinary South Africans citizens going around, demanding to see the documentation of foreigners, when they were not qualified to do so.

Ghanaian government to continue with evacuation efforts

After a previous plan to evacuate citizens did not materialise, the Ghanaian government announced that 300 citizens would be evacuated on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

The government has maintained that it was committed to ensuring that all its citizens were safe, and even offered an incentive package for those returning home. The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a special package for citizens who were due to be evacuated from South Africa.

The package included financial incentives and being entered into a special database for jobs and startup opportunities.

Ghanaian national disappointed with South Africa

A Ghanaian national spoke to Briefly News about the country's perception of South Africa amid attacks against foreign nationals.

Emmanuel Mensah-Amoah, a resident of Accra, discussed why many Ghanaians opted to come to South Africa in the first place.

The Ghanaian national also discussed the special package that his government offered citizens who would be evacuated from South Africa.

Source: Briefly News