Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has detailed its plans to evacuate citizens from South Africa amid rising tensions

The Ghanaian government has expressed concern about what it called xenophobic attacks and anti-immigrant violence

Social media users weighed in on Ghana's plans for its citizens, and while some praised it, others doubted they would leave

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Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs has announced plans to evacuate citizens from South Africa amid rising tensions. Image: @S_OkudzetoAblak/ Wu Hao - Pool

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GHANA – The Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ghana MFA) has moved forward with plans to evacuate its citizens from South Africa.

The Ghana MFA has now released full details of when the first 300 citizens would be repatriated, following recent demonstrations against illegal immigrants in South Africa. Plans were originally discussed in April 2026, but have now been finalised.

Ghana has strongly condemned what it called xenophobic attacks and anti-immigrant violence in South Africa, saying that it was a threat to Pan-African solidarity.

Government-funded evacuation plans announced

On 18 May 2026, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that 300 Ghanaians would be evacuated on 21 May 2026. The minister explained that a government-funded chartered flight would be departing OR Tambo International Airport at 5 am with the citizens.

“The welfare and safety of all Ghanaians is a non-negotiable priority of the Mahama Administration,” Ablakwa said.

Ghana takes action against South Africa

The planned evacuation is the latest action Ghana has taken in response to the tensions in South Africa.

Ghana previously summoned South Africa’s acting High Commissioner over videos which depicted the harassment and intimidation of Ghanaian nationals and other African migrants. Ghanaians also took to the streets in their country to protest against illegal immigration.

The country also formally requested that xenophobic attacks in South Africa be placed on the agenda of the African Union’s (AU) Mid-Year Coordination Summit. It called for the AU to monitor, investigate the root causes, and hold a dialogue on migration/coexistence.

Ghana has already taken some action against South Africa over the situation in the country. Image: Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media users react to the evacuation

Social media weighed in on Ghana’s evacuation plans, with some criticising the actions and others praising them.

@AubreyKhumalo2 stated:

“Ghana, stop being dramatic. Your citizens overstay their visa, and you expect us to be okay with that nonsense? To be honest, if all Ghanaians leave South Africa, I promise no South African will cry for you.”

@Theotagoe28 said:

“Thanks, and kudos to the government of Ghana and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Honourable Ablakwa is doing a yeoman's job at the Ministry. A very efficient, effective and hardworking minister. Again, TV3's Key Points programme is yielding results.”

@KuGompo claimed:

“Ghana is so desperate to be involved, and we have been blue-ticking them. Let’s see how many people would take this offer. Those who go, they know that they will never come back to South Africa again. People from Ghana know exactly what’s happening in SA, hence they won’t leave.”

@OppositionOppos added:

“You helped them because they were illegal and feared being imprisoned should they try to leave because their papers are not in order. So, keep sending these planes.”

@SiphosethuNtul1 said:

“Home is where the heart is after all. Well done, Ghana. Now patiently waiting for Pakistan, Somalia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Malawi and all the other countries to follow suit. Let's build one Africa while we are all in our countries.”

@LungeloMotsopa stated:

“I love Ghana for this. Hate it when you lie, but will appreciate you for your pride.”

@SelBoyT said:

“Thank you so much, Ghana.”

@mmboneni3 claimed:

“The plane is going to be empty.”

South Africans applaud Ghanaian national

Briefly News reported that a Ghanaian national took to social media to commend South African authorities for a cleanup campaign in Johannesburg.

The social media user noted that while there are allegations of xenophobia, South African authorities were targeting illegal structures.

Social media users commended the Ghanaian national for highlighting positive changes in South Africa amid the allegations of xenophobia.

Source: Briefly News