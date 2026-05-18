South African former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu's son is causing a stir online once again

The young man, who is very active on TikTok, said he is following in his father's footsteps

He has already proclaimed himself as the deputy president of the bhinca nation, while his father says he is the president

Ngizwe Mchunu's son Sibani Mchunu wants people to know him as the new deputy president of the Bhinca Nation. Image: @king.qhuqhas/TikTok, Showmaxonline/Instagram

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Ngizwe Mchunu is multiplying as his 17-year-old son is following in his footsteps.

The young man, Sibani Mchunu, a Umlazi TVET College plumbing student, has been active on TikTok, mimicking his father.

Ngizwe Mchunu's son causes a stir

The former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu's son, who goes by the handle @king.qhuqhas, is causing a stir online once again. Many of his followers noted a young Ngizwe when they see him, as he wears the traditional headband like his dad and is very opinionated.

The young man, who is very active on TikTok, said he is following in his father's footsteps, not as a radio star, but as an activist.

According to Daily Sun, King Qhuqhasi has already proclaimed himself as the deputy president of the Bhinca Nation. This came after his father, Ngizwe Mchunu, was the self-proclaimed president of the bhinca nation.

"I will not be a radio and TV presenter like him, but I believe that I will be something else in my time. I see myself as a leader in the near future and a hero who will be able to communicate with many people," the news publication quoted him as saying.

The young man believes that he will bring about change, just like his father and that his own path has been laid out already.

Ngizwe Mchunu's son, Sibani Mchunu AKA King Qhuqhasi, had followed in his footsteps. Image: king.qhuqhas, Ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

Mchunu jr. causes a frenzy after Mbumbulu fire

On 10 May 2026, the Mchunu homestead burned down after three men torched the home and damaged most parts of it. His son took to social media to address the drama; however, Mzansi focused more on his striking resemblance rather than his message.

“We are facing a hard situation," he said. "What’s even worse, there are children in this house that the arsonists didn’t even consider. From what I can see, these people want war," Sbani boldly stated.

He further said that his father engaged in peaceful anti-immigration protests, so he does not understand why people would torch the place.

"They started this fight; what they are doing now is something else.”

SAHRC confirms complaint against Ngizwe

In a previous report from Briefly News, the South African Human Rights Commission recently confirmed that it received several complaints against activist Ngizwe Mchunu.

After a group reported him for his “rabid racist rant” on the Bhinca Nation Podcast, the SAHRC took action.

Users reacted strongly after the update, with some supporting action against the broadcast, while others criticised the SAHRC and defended him.

“The commission confirmed that it has received complaints from aggrieved members of the society and is busy assessing these complaints in line with the complaints-handling procedure."

Source: Briefly News