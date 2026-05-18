A Somali diaspora event in Johannesburg has sparked online outrage after it was misinterpreted as a “king coronation,” fuelling heated debate on social media

The controversy drew comparisons to a previous viral incident involving an alleged Igbo king installation in KuGompo city

While organisers say the event was a routine leadership appointment, netizens questioned the use of imagery and SA symbolism

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The Somali Community Service of South Africa held an event mistaken for a coronation. Image: @Joy_Zelda/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - South Africans on social media erupted in reaction after a Somali diaspora event in Johannesburg was mistaken online for a “king coronation,” with many drawing immediate parallels to the earlier viral uproar over an alleged Igbo king installation in KuGompo City that triggered widespread backlash and violent protests

On 17 May 2026, the Somali Community Service of South Africa hosted an event that went viral as it was largely misinterpreted as a 'coronation' online.

What was the event?

According to reports, the ceremony, which took place at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton, was an installation ceremony where Mostapha Shirwac was formally appointed as chairperson of its Gauteng office.

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Radio host Ngizwe Mchunu shared footage from a nearby venue, and social media users quickly began circulating claims that a “Somali King coronation” had taken place.

However, others pushed back against the narrative, saying the gathering was simply a routine diaspora leadership election and not a coronation. They argued that the claims circulating online were misleading and exaggerated.

Controversy over the posters with an SA flag

The event featured posters themed “Power, Influence & Unity”, which have been doing the rounds on social media, eliciting strong responses from some South Africans. Some of the branding reportedly included the South African national emblem, which later became a point of controversy online.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture issued a statement that said it was investigating the Somali Association of South Africa appears to be incorporating the South African Coat of Arms, or a reproduction thereof, into its organisational logo and branding materials.

"The integrity of South Africa’s national symbols is non-negotiable. The Coat of Arms is not a decorative element available for adoption by any organisation that finds it convenient. It belongs to the people of South Africa and must be treated with the dignity and legal respect it commands," the statement read.

This sparked heated reactions, with some users accusing organisers of disrespect and questioning the use of protected national symbols.

Despite the online uproar, no incidents were reported at the venue, and authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

See Ngizwe Mchunu's video about the event here:

South Africans share strong opinions on the event online

The debate continued on social media, with some users accusing the Somalis involved of not respecting South Africans.

@mchunu_mlamuli said:

The people in Gauteng must organise a march; we can't be disrespected in our country."

@tumelo29687590 said:

"Our problem is the current government led by the ANC that has long sold out this country."

@PhiliKhulekani said:

My honest opinion is that our problem or our fight should now be directed to our fellow South Africans who benefit and defend illegal immigrants."

While others argued that Somalians in South Africa have every right to be represented.

@Levi_Gunnar said:

"These people have the right to have a leader who will lead them, no matter where they find themselves. What is wrong with that? Focus your frustration in the right place."

@PhDHlungwani said:

"You are setting other South Africans living in other countries up. There’s nothing wrong in having people from the same nationality meeting and engaging on issues that affect them in a country and electing their representatives, as long as they are there legally."

The Somali diaspora event poster bearing the SA coat of arms. Images: @AfricanBlackAsa/X

Source: Twitter

Nigeria Union clarifies Igbo King coronation

Briefly News also reported that the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) had to come out and clarify that an alleged coronation of a Nigerian King in East London was misunderstood. Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko was installed as a King, a move some have criticised because local leaders were not consulted. This was after a video of the 'coronation' went viral on social media, causing an uproar among South Africans. The Nigerian group clarified that the 'installation' was not in any way a challenge and was similar to local traditional authorities in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News