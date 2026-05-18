A former England captain has died, leaving behind a celebrated sporting legacy

A standout figure in English cricket history, he led his country across multiple years while building one of the most prolific domestic careers in the game

The sporting world has been paying tribute following his passing, with former teams and clubs honouring his lasting impact on cricket

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A former England cricket captain has died at the age of 92 and is being remembered as a rare dual-sport talent, having also represented his country in rugby union.

Former England cricket captain MJK Smith passed away at the age of 92. Image: Allsport Hulton

Source: Getty Images

Michael John Knight Smith featured in 50 Test matches for England between 1958 and 1972, leading the side in 25 of those games. He also earned a rugby union cap against Wales in 1956, underlining his reputation as one of the most versatile sportsmen of his era.

MJK Smith’s record-breaking career

During his distinguished Test career, Smith scored 2,278 runs, including three centuries. At the domestic level, he amassed close to 40,000 runs across 637 first-class matches, placing him among the most prolific English run-scorers in the history of the game.

His standout season came in 1959 when he set a Warwickshire record by scoring 2,417 runs in a single campaign. Over more than a decade, he became a central figure at the club, captaining Warwickshire from 1957 to 1967 before later serving as chairman between 1991 and 2003.

Smith was awarded an OBE following his retirement and was named one of Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year in 1960, further cementing his legacy in English cricket.

The Gentlemen's team that the late MJK Smith was a part of. Image; S&G

Source: Getty Images

Tributes pour in for Warwickshire and England Cricket great

Tributes have continued to flood in following his death on Sunday, 17 May 2026.

Leicestershire CCC paid an emotional tribute on social media, expressing Smith’s contribution to the game:

''Leicestershire CCC is deeply saddened by the passing of Michael John Knight Smith, best known as M. J. K. Smith.

Michael captained the England cricket team in 25 Test matches and was both a remarkable cricketer and rugby union player. Born on 30 June 1933 in Westcotes, Leicestershire, M. J. K. Smith played for Leicestershire CCC before joining Warwickshire, where he became a legend of our game.

Rest in peace. 💚

#Foxes🦊.''

As seen in the post on X below:

Warwickshire County Cricket Club also confirmed his passing on Monday, with players observing a minute’s silence ahead of day four of their County Championship match against Glamorgan.

In a statement, the club expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a Bears legend and praised his enduring influence, adding:

“Once a Bear, always a Bear.”

His death follows a difficult period for cricket, coming shortly after the passing of former South African cricket figure Kevin McKenzie on Saturday, 9 May 2026, with South African cricket also mourning the recent deaths of Grant Rowley and administrator Geoff Dakin.

Luxury lodge owned by England cricket legend

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa-born international cricket legend Kevin Pietersen, who once played domestic cricket in South Africa before switching allegiance to the England national team, co-owns a luxurious five-star safari lodge located near the Kruger National Park.

The property, Umganu Lodge, is situated at Elephant Point on the border of the national park

Source: Briefly News