Legendary South African Former Cricketer Grant Rowley Dies at 47
Sports

Legendary South African Former Cricketer Grant Rowley Dies at 47

by  Ncube Harrison
3 min read
  • South African cricket has been rocked by the sudden passing of former Hollywoodbets Dolphins batsman Grant Rowley at the age of 47
  • Rowley, affectionately known asRowls,” was a respected domestic cricket figure whose dedication and passion for the game left a lasting impact on teammates
  • Heartfelt tributes have flooded in from fans, fellow Dolphins players, and former Proteas stars, celebrating his achievements

South African cricket lost a legendary former batsman on Friday, 13 February 2026, with the passing of Grant Rowley at the age of 47. Rowley, who played for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins, was a respected figure in the domestic cricket scene.

Grant Rowley, Hollywoodbets Dolphins, South Africa
Grant Rowley played for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins. Image:@clubcricketrsa
Source: Twitter

The Dolphins announced the heartbreaking news on social media, stating they were left shaken by the death of their former player, partner, and friend. Rowley, affectionately known as “Rowls,” had been a devoted member of the cricket fraternity. He is survived by his wife, Kirsty, and their two sons.

The team said he had worn the Dolphins badge with immense pride and remained a faithful, friendly, and highly passionate part of the Dolphins family even after his professional playing career. They added that his contribution to cricket and the memories he created with teammates and supporters extended far beyond the boundary and would always remain part of the team’s legacy.

Grant Rowley, Hollywoodsbet Dolphins, North West, Lions
Grant Rowler was remembered by fans and former Proteas stars. Image:@dolphincricket
Source: Instagram

Rowley’s domestic career highlights

Rowley played first‑class and List A cricket for North West and the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in South Africa. He also appeared in T20 competitions for the Lions franchise during his career.

In first‑class cricket, he played over a dozen matches, scoring consistently with the bat. His highest first‑class score was 136, and he maintained an average of over 35, a respectable record in South African domestic cricket. In List A matches, South Africa’s one‑day format, he appeared in nearly thirty games, achieving multiple half-centuries and contributing solidly in the middle order.

Tributes pour in from fans and fellow cricketers

Heartfelt tributes have poured in since the news broke, with fans and fellow teammates expressing their condolences.

@Jay Naidoo wrote,

“May his soul rest in peace. He was a great human being. Condolences to his family.”

@Andre Viljoen said,

“Grant was one of the best batsmen I bowled to. A lovely guy off the field, too.”

Former Proteas cricketers who played alongside him also mourned his passing. Jonty Rhodes commented,

“What terrible news. RIP Rowls. Strength to the family. What a legend.”

Jon Kent added,

“Heartbroken, you were such an incredible friend. I’ll miss you Rowls.” Vaughn van Jaarsveld said,
“Great friend and great team-mate. This is such a devastation. RIP, legend. Condolences to all family and friends.”

The year 2025 was marked by tragedy in the cricket world. In November, a versatile English cricket and rugby legend passed away at the age of 87. Australia’s cricket community was also shaken when a 17-year-old was tragically killed during a training session in Melbourne after being struck by a ball in Ferntree Gully on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

Former Australian Cricketer wakes from coma

Briefly News previously reported that legendary former Australian cricketer, Damien Martyn, who was placed in an induced coma on 27 December 2025, miraculously woke up and is recovering from meningitis.

The 54-year-old played international cricket between 1992 and 2006, featuring in 67 Test matches and appearing in the 2003 Cricket World Cup final.

Source: Briefly News

