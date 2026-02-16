South African cricket has been rocked by the sudden passing of former Hollywoodbets Dolphins batsman Grant Rowley at the age of 47

Rowley , affectionately known as “ Rowls ,” was a respected domestic cricket figure whose dedication and passion for the game left a lasting impact on teammates

Heartfelt tributes have flooded in from fans, fellow Dolphins players, and former Proteas stars, celebrating his achievements

South African cricket lost a legendary former batsman on Friday, 13 February 2026, with the passing of Grant Rowley at the age of 47. Rowley, who played for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins, was a respected figure in the domestic cricket scene.

The Dolphins announced the heartbreaking news on social media, stating they were left shaken by the death of their former player, partner, and friend. Rowley, affectionately known as “Rowls,” had been a devoted member of the cricket fraternity. He is survived by his wife, Kirsty, and their two sons.

The team said he had worn the Dolphins badge with immense pride and remained a faithful, friendly, and highly passionate part of the Dolphins family even after his professional playing career. They added that his contribution to cricket and the memories he created with teammates and supporters extended far beyond the boundary and would always remain part of the team’s legacy.

Rowley’s domestic career highlights

Rowley played first‑class and List A cricket for North West and the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in South Africa. He also appeared in T20 competitions for the Lions franchise during his career.

In first‑class cricket, he played over a dozen matches, scoring consistently with the bat. His highest first‑class score was 136, and he maintained an average of over 35, a respectable record in South African domestic cricket. In List A matches, South Africa’s one‑day format, he appeared in nearly thirty games, achieving multiple half-centuries and contributing solidly in the middle order.

Tributes pour in from fans and fellow cricketers

Heartfelt tributes have poured in since the news broke, with fans and fellow teammates expressing their condolences.

@Jay Naidoo wrote,

“May his soul rest in peace. He was a great human being. Condolences to his family.”

@Andre Viljoen said,

“Grant was one of the best batsmen I bowled to. A lovely guy off the field, too.”

Former Proteas cricketers who played alongside him also mourned his passing. Jonty Rhodes commented,

“What terrible news. RIP Rowls. Strength to the family. What a legend.”

Jon Kent added,

“Heartbroken, you were such an incredible friend. I’ll miss you Rowls.” Vaughn van Jaarsveld said,

“Great friend and great team-mate. This is such a devastation. RIP, legend. Condolences to all family and friends.”

The year 2025 was marked by tragedy in the cricket world. In November, a versatile English cricket and rugby legend passed away at the age of 87. Australia’s cricket community was also shaken when a 17-year-old was tragically killed during a training session in Melbourne after being struck by a ball in Ferntree Gully on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

