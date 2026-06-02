Allan Donald marked the anniversary of Hansie Cronje's death with an emotional social media tribute that resonated with cricket fans

The former Proteas teammates shared a close bond during one of the most successful eras in South African cricket history

South Africans flooded social media with memories of Cronje as discussions about his complex legacy resurfaced

South African cricket legend and fast bowler Allan Donald has paid an emotional tribute to the late former Proteas captain Hansie Cronje, who died on 1 June 2002.

Former Proteas captain Hansie Cronje tragically died in a plane crash on 1 June 2002. Image: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

Cronje was killed when a plane he was travelling in crashed into the mountains near his hometown of George in the Western Cape. Donald, who played alongside Cronje and was one of his closest friends, took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt message in his memory.

"Never a nice feeling when this day comes along, June 1. Missing you so much, my brother, but you will never be forgotten. RIP Hansie 🙏🏻❤️."

Cronje became South Africa's captain in 1994, while Donald was one of the country's leading fast bowlers from 1991 to 2003. They played together in numerous Test matches, One-Day Internationals and major ICC tournaments during Cronje's captaincy from 1994 until 2000.

Together, they helped South Africa become one of the strongest cricket teams in the world during the late 1990s. They featured in major tournaments, including the 1996 and 1999 Cricket World Cups, where South Africa reached the famous semi-final against Australia.

Cronje's international career ended in 2000 following the match-fixing scandal, while Donald continued playing for South Africa until 2003.

Allan Donald paid an emotional tribute to the former Proteas captain Hansie Cronje. Image: Ben Radford

Source: Getty Images

South Africans remember Hansie Cronje

South Africans joined Donald in remembering Cronje and reflecting on his legacy.

@cijo14 said:

"One of the best captains to serve SA. I will always remember my dad and I watching Test cricket. This man was special. ❤️"

@ianpar said:

"Thinking of you today, sir. 🥰"

@vikakastro said:

"I have only one word for Sir Hansie... great... great... great. ❤️"

@sheila said:

"Best of the best captains. 👌🫶"

As seen in the post below.

Hansie Cronje's legacy and controversy

When Cronje died in the plane crash in June 2002, further investigations into his dealings were halted. The crash was officially attributed to poor weather conditions, pilot error and technical issues. However, conspiracy theories emerged soon afterwards and continue to be discussed today.

Watch the video below.

Reflecting on Cronje's legacy, former England cricketer Mark Butcher said he viewed Cronje as a villain in the story. He added that while Cronje might not have been the only villain, he was certainly a villain. No sporting scandal in South Africa has matched the impact of Cronje's match-fixing saga. More recently, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada tested positive for cocaine metabolites during the SA20 tournament in January 2025.

Rabada received a one-month suspension from 1 April to 1 May after the positive drug test was confirmed in late March.

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Lucrative endorsement deals bolster it during his athletic career and the Pistorius family's vast business empire, which owns over 100 active companies spanning property development, mining, tourism, transportation, and leisure ventures.

Source: Briefly News