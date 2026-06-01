The iconic Kruger National Park has officially reached a historic milestone, celebrating 100 years of preservation and wildlife legacy

The historic milestone included the unveiling of a special plaque at Skukuza Rest Camp by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

The celebration comes just over a week after a tragic double murder inside the park cast a dark cloud over the world-renowned wildlife sanctuary

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Minister Willie Aucamp stands alongside SANParks board members to unveil the 100-year commemorative plaque at Skukuza. Image: South African National Parks

Source: Facebook

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has officially marked a monumental milestone, celebrating 100 years of the Kruger National Park’s existence. The historic centenary was commemorated on Sunday, 31 May 2026, with an event at the Skukuza Rest Camp.

A special plaque was unveiled by the Minister of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, alongside SANParks board members, leadership, and members of the public. In the Facebook account of the South African National Parks, the minister honoured the occasion by unveiling a centenary plaque. He noted that modern South Africans are following the path laid out by the incredible conservation pioneers before them, whose foresight, determination, and profound love for the natural world created the park.

He explained that these pioneers looked far beyond their own lifetimes to envision a boundless wilderness where elephants could roam, lions could rule, and the wild could thrive. Today, the responsibility to protect that sacred legacy rests in the hands of a united public.

Kruger National Park's recent tragedy

While the 100-year milestone represents a century of conservation excellence, the celebratory mood was subdued by a dark cloud following a recent horror incident in the park. Just over a week prior, an elderly tourist couple was stabbed to death in the isolated northern Pafuri section near Crooks Corner. The double murder and hijacking, the first of its kind in the park’s 100-year history, shocked the nation, prompting SANParks to beef up security and surveillance across its remote borders.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi celebrates the Kruger National Park’s milestone

Locals celebrated the park's rich history and expressed their lifelong fondness for the destination. Many shared emotional messages wishing the sanctuary many more incident-free years ahead while recounting their own cherished family memories of the bushveld. Others shared their upcoming holiday dates, stating that they could not wait to pass through the gates once again.

The public and officials watch as Minister Willie Aucamp unveils the 100-year commemorative plaque. Image: South African National Parks

Source: Facebook

User @Nimmi Kowlaser said:

"The best place on earth! Thank you to all who work so hard to preserve it for generations to come. We will be back in July."

Alice Ferguson commented:

"The most beautiful place on earth! But please stop criminals from getting in, and you know the rest."

User @Ramesh Mani added:

"A fabulous milestone - Congratulations to every team member."

User @Amy Paynton shared:

"Congratulations. A place where my Grandma grew up. I visited once and will never forget! Beautiful and hope for the best for the next 100."

User @Hugo Vermeulen commented:

"So looking forward to our visit 12-16 June."

User @Elaine Wegelin shared:

"What a milestone. May Kruger National Park, its people and animals celebrate many more happy years. Simply love this place."

3 Brief news articles about wildlife

A local conservation organisation issued an urgent plea to the public not to abandon the Kruger National Park following the tragic murder of two tourists.

A well-known wilderness expert lost his life during a walking safari after a sudden encounter with an elephant cow while in the presence of tourists, who managed to escape safely.

A brave man escaped a dangerous encounter with two lions, which stood and watched him calmly walking away backwards without breaking eye contact, portraying a lack of fear.

Source: Briefly News