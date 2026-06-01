A 12-year-old girl from Azaadville died after a stray bullet struck her during an Eid Qurbani gathering at a farm near Fouriesburg in the Free State

A bull broke loose from a truck during the event, and in the chaos that followed, the farm manager allegedly fired several shots, one of which hit the child

South Africans watching the video were devastated and angry, with many calling for stricter regulations around public slaughter events and firearm use

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A bull breaking loose and running wild. Images: @denzil.govender.867618

Source: Facebook

A heartbreaking video from a Qurbani gathering in the Free State showing events that led to a 12-year-old girl's death has left South Africa mourning and demanding answers. Denzil Govender shared the video on 1 June 2026 on the community safety group GROUND Z3RO SEARCH & RESCUE.

The group works to assist communities across South Africa with missing persons cases, emergency medical services and crime prevention. The caption read:

"A 12-year-old girl has died following a tragic incident during an Eid Qurbani gathering at a farm near Fouriesburg in the Free State. Reports indicate that a bull broke loose from a truck, causing panic among those present."

The video showed the moment the bull charged out of the truck at the Jabadus Salaam premises, kicking and stomping as men scrambled to get it under control. It broke free into the surrounding area, still tangled in rope.

Seconds later, gunshots rang out, and people started running. Screaming and crying could be heard as the crowd tried to make sense of what had just happened.

What happened at the Eid gathering?

According to reports, workers initially tried to put the bull down, but the first shot failed. The farm manager then allegedly drew his personal firearm and fired multiple rounds.

One of those shots hit the 12-year-old girl, who was sitting inside her family's vehicle nearby. She was declared dead from her injuries. The shooter was arrested and taken to Bethlehem Police Station, where investigations are ongoing.

Management at the Jabadus Salaam premises issued a statement expressing deep sadness over the loss and confirming that they are fully cooperating with the authorities.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about safety at public slaughter events, firearm responsibility and who should be allowed to discharge a weapon in a crowded setting.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi mourns child killed at Eid event

South Africans had strong reactions, calling for more responsibility and stricter regulations surrounding events like what took place in the clip on the Facebook group:

@Sameera Shaik said:

"That was very irresponsible of the shooter to just shoot in public like that with so many people around."

@John Smith wrote:

"Absolutely irresponsible firearm ownership. The shooter must face the consequences. My heart goes out to the child who lost her life. This is beyond tragic..."

@Celeste Naude stated:

"And THIS is why things like this shouldn't take place in public..."

@Adil Mahomed mourned:

"Poor child lost her life. Talk about life 4 life. Sad none of this should happen."

@Michelle Morrison said:

"My deepest sympathy to the family of the child... Also my deepest sympathy to the animals who also feel terror..."

@Cheryl Chanderpal questioned:

"Why is there an audience in the first place? Isn't slaughter handled in a particular way, or do people come to watch the animals lose their life in a circus-like fashion?"

Men standing near a truck. Images: @denzil.govender.867618

Source: Facebook

More on SA tragedies

Briefly News recently reported on a brazen shooting outside a Centurion golf estate that left two men dead.

recently reported on a brazen shooting outside a Centurion golf estate that left two men dead. Five cousins from the Free State died in a single car crash on the R712, wreaking havoc on the family that had already been through hardship just weeks before.

A woman broke down in tears trying to organise a gathering for justice, and what she faced while trying to make it happen left many disappointed.

Source: Briefly News