Whitney Ndaba shared an emotional video, breaking down in tears after facing a series of obstacles while trying to organise a peaceful gathering calling for justice

The gathering, called The Gabriella Effect, was scheduled for 30 May 2026 at the exact spot where Gaby's body was found under a bridge in Van Dyk Park

South Africans watching the video were deeply moved, with many showing support and calling for justice alongside the family

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Whitney Ndaba recording an emotional clip in her car. Images: @witneyfullstop

Source: TikTok

Whitney Ndaba posted an emotional video on 29 May 2026 that showed her in tears in her vehicle. She was overwhelmed by the frustration of trying to organise a civic gathering to keep the fight for justice for her sister Gaby Ndaba alive. She shared the video saying:

"NOTHING WILL STOP US FROM THIS CHANGE!! We have an important mission and there are no obstacles in our way."

In the clip, Whitney broke down as she spoke about the walls she had been hitting while trying to get the event off the ground. She had attended meetings with the municipality, delivered the required paperwork, gone door to door handing out flyers, and done everything asked of her.

But in the days leading up to the gathering, she was removed from every community WhatsApp group after attempting to share information about the event.

She was then told that the police officers meant to help manage the crowd had reached their overtime limit, meaning only two officers would be available for what was expected to be a crowd of over a hundred people.

Who is Gaby Ndaba and what happened?

As previously reported by Briefly News, Gaby Ndaba went missing in Boksburg on 26 May 2023 after telling her family she was going for a walk.

Witnesses reported seeing her being taken by a white vehicle. Her body was found six days later, on 1 June 2023, under a bridge in Van Dyk Park. It was a few days before her 32nd birthday. Nearly three years later, her family still has no answers.

According to the family, police failed to act urgently when Gaby was first reported missing, did not properly secure the scene, and failed to follow up key leads. Concerns have also been raised about missing case dockets, incomplete witness statements and delayed forensic processes.

Action Society has been supporting the family and described the case as a reflection of broader systemic failures in South Africa's criminal justice system.

The Gabriella Effect gathering took place on 30 May 2026 from 09:00 to 12:00 at the corner of Barry Marais and Milkwood Street in Van Dyk Park, Boksburg, at the very spot where Gaby's body was found.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA relates to Whitney's emotional video

People rallied behind Whitney on her TikTok page:

@_keabetsoe wrote:

"JUSTICE FOR GABY NDABA!!!! 💜💜💜"

@kaybonoko said:

"This story is so painful 😣 You have been fighting, Nana. Keep going, it's hard but keep going."

@ash_hendricko wrote:

"Let these stories encourage us to vote right!"

@brittany_johnson_est97 asked:

"Do you have a GoFundMe, babe? So we can assist ❤️🫂"

@deadbeatzee wrote:

"Every now and again I come across your videos and I'm devastated all over again 💔"

@.emma6035 asked:

"What happened?"

Whitney Ndaba wipes away her tears in an emotional clip. Images: @witneyfullstop

Source: TikTok

More on SA justice and crime cases

Source: Briefly News