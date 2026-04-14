A young woman posted a TikTok video making a heartbreaking clip regarding her late sister

The lady went into detail about how her sibling was allegedly murdered, and her family is still yet to get any closure

The young lady shared details about her late sister, Gaby Ndaba, as she went into detail regarding the murder case

A young lady, Whitney Ndaba, posted a TikTok video discussing the death of her sister, Gaby Ndaba. The lady told people that she and her family have been facing delays regarding their sister's murder case.

Gaby Ndaba's younger sister has been looking for answers after her alleged murder. Image: @whitneyfullstop

Source: TikTok

Whitney Ndaba shared a full recount of the ordeal her family has been suffering since Gaby went missing. The clip that the woman shared highlighted the challenges in South Africa's legal system and garnered global attention.

In a TikTok video by @witneyfullstop introduced herself as the little sister of the late Gaby Ndaba. She detailed that her sister went missing in May 2023 after telling Whitney she was going on a walk to clear her mind and never came back. Gaby was found dead days later under a bridge in their neighbourhood in June of the same year. Since then, she and her family have gotten the run around from officers meant to investigate the murder case, as there were witnesses who reported that Gaby was kidnapped and taken by a big white car.

Whitney detailed how the case went from one investigation officer to another following the mishandling of evidence regarding the murder of the young lady. In addition, Whitney said that her sister's phone was on and ringing for 14 hours after she went missing, but authorities "refused to track it". After Gaby's murder, authorities told the family that it may take a decade to get a toxicology report, even with fast tracking, which a previous investigating officer said they submitted but did not. The Nadaba family has continued their own investigation amid the delays.Watch the video below:

South African murder case goes global

Many people thought that the Whitney was strong for not giving up after three years of not getting answers from SAPS. Online users from all over the world expressed their disbelief over Whitney's experience with SAPS. Read people's messages offering support below and see the petition for justice for Gaby:

Authorities told Gaby Ndaba's family there is a decade-long backlog in forensic services in South Africa. Image: Jorge Chan / Pexels

Source: UGC

nariat2 wondered:

"What kind of government is this one 😭?"

Lesego❤️ commented:

'I think you were at Women For Change's event at the Union Buildings last year? my heart goes out to you and your family, my angel. I really pray that you get justice ❤️💜"

E said:

"You have reached Italy, solidarity with you, your family and the people of South Africa that deserves a better justice system."

Drunk.Cigarette said:

"I’m so inspired by your strength throughout all of this❤️"

Jody Horan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 wished Whitney luck:

"You've reached Scotland, my heart breaks for you and your family."

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Source: Briefly News