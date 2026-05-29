The tension between Ashley Ogle and her family has reached a fever pitch after her mother hosted another livestream, roasting her to her followers

In the viral stream, she criticised the dress her daughter was wearing for a recent event, describing it as overly revealing and indecent

Her latest rant adds to the ongoing feud between Ashley and her family, and sparked a heated debate among the former Big Brother Mzansi star's fans

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Former 'BBMzansi' star Ashley Ogle's mother ranted about her during a recent livestream. Images: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

The public feud between media personality Ashley Ogle and her mother has escalated to an all-time high following an explosive, no-holds-barred livestream that has sent shockwaves through social media.

On 29 May 2026, a recording from the explosive livestream surfaced online, during which Desiree Ogle pulled absolutely no punches as she used her Facebook page to thoroughly roast her daughter in front of thousands of eager followers.

She took sharp aim at Ashley's choice of clothing for the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), publicly criticising the outfit as overly revealing, inappropriate, and completely indecent.

For the event, which was held in Nigeria, one of Ashley's gowns was a red showstopper dress by Estaz Bridal that exposed her bosom and put her hourglass figure on full display. Desiree lashed out at her daughter, saying she looked "horrible."

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"I would never open my breasts and sit stiff there for people to laugh at me, never. I'm not badmouthing her, I'm telling her. Don't ever put on a red dress like that again; you looked horrible."

Ashley Ogle's mother claimed she looked horrible in her dress for the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Giving followers a glimpse of her estranged relationship with her daughter, Ashley's mother said that if they were on speaking terms, she would have made her miss the event and not go out in public in the dress.

"If you were talking to me, I would have told you to stay in your hotel room, don't go out like that."

Her latest rant adds to the Ogle family's fallout, which has mostly played out in the public eye and left many eyebrows raised. Briefly News reported on Desiree's earlier allegations that her daughter had been mistreating their family and even kicked them out of her house.

Meanwhile, the former Big Brother Mzansi star has chosen to ignore the drama and focus on her son and career, leaving fans to wonder whether the tension between the mother and daughter would ever be mended.

Watch Desiree Ogle's video below.

Fans react to Ashley Ogle's mother

Online users weighed in on Desiree Ogle's explosive rant, with many claiming she was jealous of her daughter.

osegotapiwamapiki5575 said:

"Tokyo Tonni and Angela White, classic case of a mother being jealous of her daughter."

FrancisPhathela reacted:

"What an embarrassment of a mother."

PinkIce-i9g advised Ashleu Ogle:

"Ash-ley, you seriously need a court interdict. This is too much."

EusebiahMkosana said:

"Your daughter is doing well for herself. Focus on that, maybe and try to be happy for her."

Ashley Ogle and Wiseman Mncube spotted together

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ashley Ogle and Wiseman Mncube seemingly making peace.

The pair finally met in person at an event after a public fallout, with several users claiming the actor appeared nervous.

Source: Briefly News