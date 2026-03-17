Ashley Ogle finally broke her silence to address the growing tension that's breaking her family apart

The former Big Brother Mzansi star was accused by her family members of mistreating them, with her mother claiming she kicked her out of her house

As online users discussed the allegations, social media was left split in opinion, with fans and critics sharing their thoughts on the explosive claims

Ashley Ogle responded to her mother's allegations. Images: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle has officially broken her silence, stepping into the line of fire to address the explosive allegations that have turned her private family life into a public spectacle.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star found herself at the centre of a brewing storm after her own mother levelled shocking claims against her during a livestream, accusing the media personality of kicking her out and humiliating her to her "rich online moms."

Not only that, but Briefly News understands that the influencer's mother claimed that she called them "dogs" and further confirmed the rumour that she cheated on Sweet Guluva, whom she revealed is the father of her newborn.

As the accusations gained momentum across social media platforms, Ogle made an attempt to take back the narrative, facing the task of defending her reputation while also navigating a deeply personal crisis with her loved ones.

Taking to her X page on 17 March 2026, Ogle posted a thread and alluded to the situation having repeated itself, saying on a normal day, she would have ignored the allegations; however, she is forced to address them to protect her son.

She explained that her relationship with her mother had its ups and downs, but she felt like she was not "brave" enough to share her story.

"My mom and I had disagreements as a family, which I choose not to divulge on at this point. Maybe one day I’ll be brave enough to tell my own story."

The influencer emphasised that she hates having to explain herself to strangers and revisit uncomfortable conversations. She also maintains that, contrary to her mom's claims, she did not cheat on anybody.

"I DID NOT CHEAT ON ANYBODY, most importantly, while I was pregnant."

In closing, Ashley asked for space to raise her son in peace without the outside noise, and pleaded with supporters and online users not to target her family in her defence.

In a separate post, published on her Instagram story that same day, the content creator shared a scripture from Psalm 27:10, which highlights that even when one's primary caregivers let them down, God's love and protection remain intact.

Ashley Ogle posted a cryptic message, a bible scripture, indirectly addressing her mother's allegations. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

With emotions running high and the court of public opinion already in session, the reality TV star’s response marks a pivotal moment in a drama that has left loyal fans deeply disappointed in her mother for airing their dirty laundry.

See Ashley Ogle's posts below.

Ashley Ogle addressed her mother's allegations. Image: MaddieOgle

Source: Twitter

Ashley Ogle said she did not cheat on Sweet Guluva. Image: MaddieOgle

Source: Twitter

Fans defend Ashley Ogle

Supporters wasted no time in defending their fave, flooding social media with hashtags in support of Ashley as they worked on switching the narrative.

Ngozi_O66 said:

"You’re a pearl, my dear, @MaddieOgle. Always protect your peace. You and Baby K are worth it, special and unique and we will be here cheering for you in every way."

Myreeee___M encouraged Ashley Ogle:

"Giving up is never an option. Do not break. It is not over until God says it is over. Keep on accumulating those gigs and brands my love,@MaddieOgle."

G9e48Xzfpa34373 added:

"One day, ash and her mom will be okay again, fixing their issues and you as a fan will continue supporting them. Leave Ashley's family alone like she requested, respect Ashley, you just a fan! Haibo."

Fans came to Ashley Ogle's defence following her mom's allegations. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, an army of supporters went after Big Brother Mzansi season five winner Sweet Guluva for apparently dragging his feet and failing to follow through with the DNA testing. Others argued that the influencer was also suddenly mum after Ashley's mother claimed that she cheated on him, with fans accusing him of painting himself as a victim.

KNyatsapfu4956 said:

"@SweetGuluva, we are still waiting for the DNA, your fans are annoying us."

AobakweDipale0 called out Sweet Guluva:

"A real man goes to the courthouse; a coward goes to social media.The court handles paternity; the internet handles losers. You're definitely in the right place for your personality type."

mamalirandani asked:

"@SweetGuluva, we are tired, when are you taking the paternity test so your fans and friends can release Ashley? Please be fast."

Ashley Ogle shares cute moment with her baby

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Ashley Ogle and her son.

The TV personality gushed over her bundle of joy, with supporters and internet aunties and uncles declaring their love for the little man.

Source: Briefly News