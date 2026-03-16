Black Coffee was recently honoured with a touching speech by his long-term girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez

In her tribute, the model and content creator expressed her love and admiration for her partner and moved fans and attendees to tears

However, instead of focusing on the touching speech, online users dragged Enhle Mbali into the discussion, claiming she may be regretting the divorce

Enhle Mbali was dragged after Black Coffee’s girlfriend delivered a speech at his birthday party. Images: enhlembali_, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

As Black Coffee's lavish birthday celebrations continue to dominate social media trends, online users were treated to a glimpse of the speech delivered by the DJ's girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez.

With the main event held on 14 March 2026, the festivities continued throughout the weekend, hosting some of the biggest stars and socialites in entertainment, including Somizi Mhlongo, Sizwe Dhlomo and American producer and Black Coffee's long-term friend Swizz Beatz.

As friends and peers gathered to celebrate the life of the man who has become a global symbol of South African excellence, his partner and rumoured wife delivered a touching tribute about the man who stole her heart and has challenged her to become the best version of herself.

In a short clip from her speech, Gonzalez gave guests a glimpse into her love story, sharing how their relationship has been a journey of growth, resilience, and mutual support.

"Real love stories are not perfect, they stress you, they challenge you; and believe me, this man challenges and stresses me every single day! But the most beautiful love stories are not the easiest ones; they are the ones with growth, the ones that fall apart and rise again."

She alluded to having faced challenges together and finding strength in their partnership, her words painting a picture of a love that is both a safe space and a source of strength.

"Love is not about never breaking, it's about choosing each other again and again."

Black Coffee’s girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, delivered a speech at the DJ's birthday party. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Their relationship, which began in the wake of the DJ's public divorce in 2019, has evolved into a partnership that many fans have come to admire.

Having stood by her partner's side following his horrific plane crash and his bitter divorce battle, Gonzalez proved that while no love story is perfect, after seven years together, she's determined to stick by her man through life's challenges.

Watch Victoria Gonzalez's speech below.

Online users throw shade at Enhle Mbali

It wasn't long before Enhle Mbal's name was dragged into the discussion, with several online users suggesting that she may be envious of Victoria Gonzalez.

Having officially ended their bitter divorce battle in late 2025, the former couple’s history continues to haunt their present, as social media users frequently pit the two women against each other.

Ndaba_2025 threw shade at Enhle Mbali:

"That woman of electricity fumbled big time, and wherever she is, she knows it!"

Mditshwer said:

"A black woman chose a dramatic divorce. A divorce is sometimes not a choice, but to make it dramatic is a choice."

ButterSunshine4 wrote:

"She should thank the lady who was by his side when he had nothing."

elonjohnson1639 claimed:

"And Mbali realised she made a loss here."

Online users believe Enhle Mbali regrets her decision to divorce Black Coffee. Image: enhlembali_.

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali celebrates her birthday with her sons

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Enhle Mbali's birthday celebration.

The actress and her sons, whom she shares with Black Coffee, enjoyed the simple pleasures of spending quality time together, a moment that warmed many fans' hearts.

Source: Briefly News