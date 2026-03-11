Renowned South African producer and DJ Black Coffee turned a year older on Wednesday, 11 March 2026

A celebratory Instagram story by his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez’s sister, Claudymar Gonzalez, sparked speculation that he had walked down the aisle

Victoria Gonzalez has also been spotted with something shiny that she previously didn't wear

Victoria Gonzalez's sister sparked speculation that DJ Black Coffee was married. Image: victoriagonzalezzg

A birthday message from DJ Black Coffee’s girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez’s sister, Claudymar Gonzalez, has sparked marriage rumours.

Internationally acclaimed South African producer and wheel spinner, DJ Black Coffee, turned a year older on Wednesday, 11 March 2026.

As his loved ones celebrated Black Coffee on his 50th birthday, a message by his girlfriend’s sister sparked speculation that he and Victoria Gonzalez had taken their relationship to the next level.

Black Coffee’s bae’s sister fuels marriage rumours

Taking to her official Instagram account, Victoria Gonzalez’s sister Claudymar celebrated DJ Black Coffee’s birthday. She posted a photo of herself holding her daughter in the middle of Victoria and Black Coffee, but it is how she referred to the South African DJ that piqued interest. The post was captioned:

“Happy birthday, brother-in-law.”

DJ Black Coffee reposted the post on his Instagram stories together with other birthday messages from his loved ones.

See the screenshot below:

Victoria Gonzalez's sister fuelled marriage rumours. Image: realblackcoffee

Diamond band spotted on Black Coffee's bae's finger

A post shared by Victoria Gonzalez on her official Instagram account suggests that she and Black Coffee took their relationship to the next level. The post shared on 4 February was captioned:

“Snowy peaks, roaring engines, birthday magic, and love in the air 🤍❄️ a trip I’ll never forget. My heart is so full, friends, love, and a YES from my best friend 💍✨♥️”

Victoria Gonzalez shared several photos from her birthday celebration in Courchevel, France, where she also vacationed with Black Coffee. The Venezuelan model has also been wearing a diamond-encrusted band on her left ring finger.

See the post below:

Victoria Gonzalez celebrates Black Coffee's 50th birthday

In other news, Victoria Gonzalez celebrated Black Coffee's birthday and shared another side to the popular DJ. The post was captioned:

"Happy birthday to my love and my best friend ♥️Ps: My favourite part of life is watching you sleep♥️"

She shared several photos and videos of Black Coffee sleeping.

See the post below:

Social media users commented on Black Coffee's body language around Victoria Gonzalez and their undeniable chemistry.

Here are some of the comments:

nombuso_joloza remarked:

"Inner child unlocked🌸❤️( the man is even pouting)😁 🎉 Life is to be lived after all 🎂✨️"

miss_marwanqa said:

"Happy birthday to your Husband ❤️"

sksikhonde shared:

"Man! This dude is clearly living his best life, no doubt!! Good for him, man 🔥🔥👌🏼🧡🧡"

Victoria Gonzalez celebrated DJ Black Coffee's 50th birthday. Image: victoriagonzalezzg

DJ Black Coffee renews R160 million gig

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Black Coffee renewed a contract worth over R160 million.

An announcement video featured Black Coffee performing and mingling with global stars like Drake, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz, as well as DJ Euphonik.

