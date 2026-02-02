Globally acclaimed South African house music producer and DJ Black Coffee recently wished his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, a happy birthday

The DJ gushed over the Venezuelan model and called her his "forever love", overshadowing the current trends of his divorce from Enhle Mbali

Mzansi fans replied in kind to the post, also wishing the model a happy birthday and branding her the "makoti" of the country

Renowned South African house music producer Black Coffee took to social media recently to celebrate his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, on her 29th birthday.

The DJ, who is 21 years her senior, shared an emotional tribute, calling her his "forever love" and expressing gratitude for the joy she brings into his life.

Gonzalez, who trended after being spotted driving Black Coffee's Porsche, beamed in the photos that Black Coffee posted on Instagram.

See Black Coffee's IG post below:

Black Coffee's fans celebrate with the couple

Fans of the DJ joined in to wish a happy birthday to Gonzalez.

One user on IG, @don_taylor113, said:

"As long as grootmaan is happy, we all are. Happy birthday to the madam."

@bizaro_lesito added an admiring comment:

"Happiest birthday to uMakoti we country."

@xoli_nana wrote:

"Muhle losisi… Happy birthday, sthandwa sethu."

@dconellow_sandsons added:

"She is so beautiful 😍."

@nnkaymahange commented:

"When you are with someone that enables true love and soundness of life, keep them."

@iam_sio wished:

"Happy birthday 🎂."

Another user, @mazmusic, added:

"Happy birthday, Victoria ❤️🥳."

Victoria herself responded to the tribute, writing in Portuguese the following translation:

"I love you, my love 🫶🏽♥️. Thank you 🥺."

Black Coffee flaunts his love for Victoria Gonzalez

DJ Black Coffee is no stranger to the public display of his love for Gonzalez.

The Buya hitmaker previously went viral following a video of him video calling his girlfriend.

As he played a new song on the decks, DJ Black Coffee took the moment to video call his girlfriend and dedicate the song to her.

Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez give a couple goals in a viral video

Black Coffee trended after his video with Gonzalez made rounds online. In the video, the couple could be seen dancing together.

At the time, the overwhelming majority of responses to the video were fans complaining that the couple's online content was beginning to feel forced upon them.

Mzansi feels fed up with Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez

The couple's display of love, once greatly admired online, has now become a source of annoyance to Mzansi online users.

One online user shared a recent picture of the couple online, sharing how annoying it is to see them "trying to prove" that they are in love.

Enhle Mbali shines bright amid divorce challenges with Black Coffee

Former Isibaya and Hopeville actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa posted a jovial video with her family, seemingly enjoying life despite the trending speculations surrounding her divorce from Black Coffee.

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Black Coffee allegedly appealed the divorce ruling that had nullified the prenup that Enhle signed. The prenup, if upheld, would see Enhle not receiving half of Black Coffee's wealth.

