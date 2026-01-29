South African author Sizwe Mpofu Walsh celebrated his 14th anniversary with his wife

The star shared several pictures of himself and his spouse on social media to mark this special milestone

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Walsh's celebratory post

Mzansi's popular author and podcaster, Sizwe Mpofu Walsh, excitedly shared on social media that he and his wife were celebrating their special milestone as a couple.

On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, the activist who was dragged for interviewing Errol Musk last year marked 14 years with his wife. Walsh shared several pictures of them together on his Instagram page as a way of honouring how long they have been together.

See the post below:

Fans react to Sizwe and his wife's anniversary

Shortly after the star excitedly shared on social media that he was celebrating his anniversary, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

bedford.emma said:

"What a wonderful couple you make! Beautiful, intelligent and with such poise. Keep on inspiring us!"

salmakhan720 wrote:

"Happy anniversary to the both of you."

sikidlanga commented:

"What a great example you are. Congratulations. Everything in your life is focused."

faatimah.k replied:

"Wow! Time has really gone by so fast! Alhamdulilah. May you be blessed with many more happy, healthy years ahead. Aameen."

ms_nadawotshela shared:

"14 years njani nibancinci kangaka??? Congratulations ke kodwa, love is beautiful."

goba_malerato responded:

"There’s something so precious about a man in love 🙌🙌🙌 truly … #When2peopleWin."

lerato_sekgonyan commented:

"Haven’t met you both, but here to wish you a happy anniversary."

ursulawalsh mentioned:

"An amazing day sharing the love of two amazing people. A pleasure to have been invited to my nephew's wedding, yeyyy."

mrandmrscptai stated:

"Congratulations to you and your lovely wife."

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh on his friendship with AKA

In January 2025, Walsh had decided to open up about his strained friendship with the late rapper AKA. In his podcast interview with Penuel Mlotshwa, he claimed that they were best friends in High School, St John's College. They were both into music, so they formed a hip-hop group called Entity while they were in school.

"I lost touch with AKA for about ten years before his death. We did not speak for a very long time, even though we were best friends at school. There was a certain amount of resentment because I felt like, ‘You became famous, and then you forgot about us,'" he said.

