Basetsana Kumalo celebrated her husband Romeo Kumalo's birthday with a heartfelt tribute, praising him as a devoted father and supportive partner

Fans and celebrities flooded her comments with birthday wishes, admiring the couple's enduring love

The Kumalos, one of South Africa’s power couples, have set relationship goals with their strong bond, family moments, and glamorous trips despite past controversies

Basetsana Kumalo poured her heart out in a lengthy birthday tribute to her husband Romeo Kumalo. The star shared sweet pictures on her timeline to mark Romeo's special day.

Basetsana Kumalo wrote a sweet post on her husband Romeo Kumalo's birthday. Image: @basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

Basetsana Kumalo celebrates Romeo's birthday

Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo gushed over her husband Romeo as he celebrated another trip around the sun. The media mogul penned a lengthy message appreciating her husband of 25 years. Part of the message read:

"When I say my prayers of thanksgiving, you are at the top of that list. There are a thousand reasons why I am grateful to have you in my life. I get to raise our children with an incredible father, who’s absolutely devoted to them, who is a great role model, a positive influence in their lives, and a man who loves them implicitly and wholeheartedly. I get to spend my days with you and share my dreams and fears with you. You anchor us and with you, we are safe."

Bassie also thanked her man for being a supportive partner and present father. She wished him more life and protection from God. The former beauty queen prayed for her husband to keep succeeding and prospering in everything he did. She added:

"Happy birthday love of my life. Happy birthday Mashobane. Gosh I’m mad about you."

Fans react to Basetsana's sweet post

Social media users including celebrities flooded the star's comments section with heartfelt birthday tributes for Romeo. Many admired how much the two loved each other.

@ms_wendyt commented:

"A scholar and a gentleman. Happy birthday, @romeokumalo. Sending you tons of love today and always."

@yvonne_chakachaka wrote:

"Happy birthday Malume 😂😂😂😂"

@sophiendaba added:

"Happy Birthday Bro warona😍❤️❤️"

@sina_mvoko wrote:

"A beautiful lifetime spent and an inspiration to so so many. Congratulations fam 🥂🎉"

@matshebanem said:

"This is a beautiful family gallery filled with love joy n happiness"

@velliehopp said:

"My couple🙌🔥🔥🔥,happy birthday 🎂 to our husband 🎉,God grant him many more wonderful years with you❤️"

Basetsana Kumalo shared a sweet post on her husband's birthday. Image: @basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

Two times Bassie and Romeo served couple goals

The sweet couple have been setting the bar for other celebrity couples very high. Undoubtedly one of South Africa's power couples, Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo have stood the test of time and even dealt with big scandals like author Jackie Phamotse's damning allegations.

The Kumalos made headlines when they shared their sweet family Christmas card alongside their children. Fans could not stop gushing over them.

Bassie and Romeo also shared couple goals when pictures from their Monaco trip went viral online. Although fans shared funny reactions, many agreed that the two were made for each other.

Basetsana Kumalo's age sparks debate

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that age is nothing but a number, and Basetsana Kumalo decided to rewind the clock five years to celebrate her 45th birthday.

It seems like yesterday when Basetsana Kumalo hosted a lavish celebration for her 50th birthday, and the former beauty queen is taking it to the top for her 51st, or should we say 45th?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News