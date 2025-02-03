Basetsana Kumalo had netizens scratching their heads after seeing her birthday invitation card

The media personality is apparently ageing backwards and is turning 45 despite having already celebrated her 50th birthday

The jokes were flying, with social media users saying Bassie could be any age she wanted

Age is nothing but a number, and Basetsana Kumalo decided to rewind the clock five years to celebrate her 45th birthday.

Basetsana Khumalo shares birthday invites

It seems like yesterday when Basetsana Kumalo hosted a lavish celebration for her 50th birthday, and the former beauty queen is taking it to the top for her 51st, or should we say 45th?

Nandi Madida shared her exclusive invite to Bassie's birthday soiree, and not only is Bassie "confusing the enemy" with her age, but she also picked a date far from her actual birthday - 8 February 2025, not 29 March.

Often praised for her elegance and ageless beauty, the former Connect Channel CEO is the epitome of grace, a beauty that only gets better with time. And if she decides that she's turning 45 on her 51st birthday, then darling, Bassie is 45!

Nandi reacted to the invitation on her latest Instagram post:

Here's what Mzansi said about Basetsana Kumalo's age

Netizens were hysterical and said Bassie was allowed to be whatever age she chose to be:

kayise_ngqula was confused:

"45th? This year? But we were at her 50th last year, sis."

Ntje11 joked:

"When you're rich, you wake up and decide whatever age you feel like that day."

Ladyormisstoyou said:

"She identifies as a 45 year old woman."

Lu_vuyolwethu laughed:

"I don’t blame her. I've been 25 for the last 10 years."

Thee_Cherri wrote:

"Basetsana decided that she could be whatever age she wanted to be."

BVelebayi posted:

"Maybe she remembered she didn't celebrate her 45th birthday, so why not?"

lanii_gii added:

"Ever heard about ageing backwards?"

OriginalGumz joked:

"You know what? At this stage of her life and career, she can do whatever the hell she wants."

