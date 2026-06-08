GAUTENG— The Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA have split sharply over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on immigration, exposing the widening ideological rift between South Africa's Government of National Unity (GNU) partners and the opposition. The two parties offered starkly contrasting assessments of the president's speech.

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The DA is happy, while ActionSA is displeased with Ramaphosa on migration. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

In a statement, the DA welcomed the address, particularly Ramaphosa's assertion that economic struggles stem from low growth rather than foreign nationals. Describing it as the right message at a dangerous moment, the DA urged citizens to reject xenophobia. The party committed to supporting lawful border control efforts within the GNU, highlighting Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber's work to improve documentation. The DA emphasized that the law must be enforced by the state rather than vigilantes or politicians stoking hatred, arguing that economic reform, job creation, and infrastructure development are the ultimate solutions to the crisis.

Conversely, ActionSA dismissed the address as a weak and reactionary repetition of failed policies. The opposition party argued that the GNU is merely perpetuating the African National Congress’s decades-long failure to secure borders. ActionSA called for a clear policy shift centered on mass deportations and the urgent capacitation of law enforcement.

They criticized Ramaphosa for avoiding media scrutiny and failing to provide answers. ActionSA further noted that with the Border Management Authority remaining underfunded and under-resourced, any presidential commitment to ramp up enforcement is dead on arrival, accusing foreign governments of grandstanding instead of acknowledging the domestic economic burden.

Source: Briefly News