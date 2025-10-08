Joy Philbin is the widow of the late Regis Philbin, the beloved former host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, who passed away in 2020. Since his passing, Joy has maintained a low profile while still making occasional public appearances.

Regis Philbin at Time Warner Cable Studios on January 30, 2014 (L) and with Joy at The Broadway Theatre on November 8, 2018 (R). Photo: Eugene Gologursky, Bruce Glikas/WireImage (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Joy and Regis married in 1970 and had two children: Joana and Jennifer Joy Philbin.

and had Joana and Jennifer Joy Philbin. Regis passed away from coronary artery disease on 25 July 2020.

on 25 July 2020. Joy now focuses on charitable work, like donating to the Food Bank for New York.

Profile summary

Full name Bette Joy Senese Philbin Gender Female Date of birth 1 February 1941 Age 84 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) Siblings 1 Sexuality Straight Marital status Widow Ex-husband Regis Philbin Children 2 Profession Actress, singer, philanthropist and interior designer

Joy Philbin became famous after marrying Regis

Born as Bette Joy Senese Philbin in New York City in 1941, the former actress grew up in a working-class family. She rose to wider public recognition after marrying Regis Philbin, a former Guinness World Record holder for the most hours on US television.

Regis was an iconic American television presenter, comedian, actor, and singer. He co-hosted TV shows like The Joey Bishop Show and Live! With Regis and Kelly. While mourning her husband, Joy Philbin and their daughters Jennifer and Joanna, in an exclusive statement with People on 29 July 2020, said:

He let everyone into his life. He turned every little daily annoyance and happiness into a story, and he shared all those little stories with people in a joyful and conversational way. It made his audience feel like they were right alongside him—because they were.

Facts about Joy Philbin. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

She transitioned from a fashion buyer to a TV star

Joy is an American actress, singer, and interior designer. She began her career in fashion buying at Bloomingdale's in New York City. She later became an assistant to the famous 90s stand-up comedian and actor Joey Bishop. After her marriage to Regis, she went into acting and broadcasting.

She had her TV debut with her appearance on A.M. Los Angeles alongside Regis in the 1980s. As per her IMDb, some of Joy Philbin’s movies include Malibu Express (1985) and Night and the City (1992).

Joy also hosted her show, At Home With…, on HGTV and occasionally co-hosted Live! with Regis and Kelly.

How did Regis meet Joy?

Regis met his wife, Joy, in 1967 when he was hired as an announcer on The Joey Bishop Show and Joy was working as Bishop's assistant. They hit it off and married on 1 March 1970.

Joy was Regis' second wife. He was previously married to Catherine Faylen, the daughter of actor Frank Faylen. They married in 1955 and divorced in 1968. During the course of their marriage, they had Amy in 1961 and Daniel in 1967 before divorcing.

Regis Philbin and Joy Philbin on Sway in the Morning at SiriusXM Studios on October 3, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

The couple loved and supported each other for 50 years

Regis and Joy’s 50-year marriage was built on devotion, friendship, and mutual respect. Regis once said he “worships the ground Joy walks on,” and they complemented each other perfectly. During an interview with Parade in September 2011, Joy said:

There's just something about Regis. There’s always something new on the horizon, and it keeps our lives active and fun. I’d rather be with Regis than any other person in the world. You keep it interesting, and I think that’s one of the secrets. That’s why I don’t think you should ever retire!

Joy Philbin's children have successful careers

Born in 1973, Joanna is the first daughter of Joy and the second daughter of Regis. She is a novelist known for her young adult books and lives in Los Angeles with her daughter.

J.J. Philbin (Jennifer Joy) is the youngest child, born on 30 August 1974. She is a producer and screenwriter who has worked on shows like The O.C. and Single Parents. She is married to producer Michael Schur, with whom she has two children, William and Ivy Elizabeth.

Joy and Regis Philbin at the Churchill New York premiere at the Whitby Hotel on May 22, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Regis passed away at age 88

As US Magazine published, Joy's husband passed away on 25 July 2020, at the age of 88, due to heart disease caused by coronary artery disease. He died one month shy of his 89th birthday at a hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Kelly Ripa did not attend Regis' funeral

Reports suggested that Regis' former co-host, Kelly Ripa, was not invited to his funeral because of their strained relationship. As per Rock Station, their friendship was strictly on-air, with “bad blood” towards the end of their time hosting Live! With Regis and Kelly together.

Regis Philbin's family inherited his money

Philbin's estate, valued at approximately $150 million, was inherited by his wife and their daughters. Radar Online reported that his will, filed in the New York Surrogate's Court in 2015, listed $16.5 million in property with Joy as the executor.

A revocable trust also included distributions to his daughter, Amy, from his first marriage. Joy Philbin's net worth is unavailable, but Celebrity Net Worth said Regis was worth $150 million at the time he passed.

What is Joy Philbin doing these days?

She is focusing on her personal life, family, and philanthropy after the passing of her husband. She supports various causes, such as the Food Bank of New York City, animal rescue events, and children's hospitals.

Regis Philbin at a press conference on his departure from Live with Regis and Kelly at ABC Studios on November 17, 2011 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Frequently asked questions

How old is Joy Philbin? Joy Philbin's age as of 2025 is 84 years.

Joy Philbin's age as of 2025 is 84 years. Did Joy Philbin remarry? There are no public sources indicating she is married.

There are no public sources indicating she is married. Is Joy Philbin still alive? Regis' wife is supposedly alive, although not active on social media.

Regis' wife is supposedly alive, although not active on social media. Where does Joy Philbin live now? She has chosen to maintain a private life in Beverly Hills, California.

Conclusion

After decades in the spotlight alongside Regis, Joy Philbin continues to honour his memory through philanthropy and a quiet, dignified life. Her enduring presence in entertainment and charity reflects the same warmth and sincerity that made the Philbins one of America’s most beloved couples.

