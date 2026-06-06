A South African veteran hooker has brought the curtain down on a 15-year professional rugby career

The former Junior Springbok, who featured in the 2012 Junior World Championship triumph, reflected on a career shaped by international stints

The rugby legend leaves the sport as the second Lions hooker to retire in recent times, closing a chapter that included spells with leading teams in South Africa, England and Japan

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South African Lions hooker Franco Marais announced his retirement from professional rugby on Tuesday, 2 June 2026, bringing an end to a decorated 15-year career.

The veteran becomes the second Lions player to retire in recent times, following Jaco Visagie’s decision to step away from the game in late 2025. Marais’ journey began at the Valke as a junior before progressing to senior rugby with the Sharks, Gloucester, Red Hurricanes, D-Rocks and the Lions.

He also represented the Junior Springboks at the 2012 Junior World Championship, featuring from the bench in the final as South Africa defeated New Zealand 22-16 to end the Junior All Blacks’ four-year dominance in the tournament.

Franco Marais reflects on a 15-year rugby journey

As his playing days came to an end, Marais reflected on a career that left him with a deep sense of fulfilment. He spoke about how his childhood dream had been to become a professional rugby player, to share the field with his heroes and compete at the highest level.

Looking back on his 15 years in the game, he said those early ambitions now felt secondary compared to the experiences, people and memories the sport gave him. He reflected on teammates who became close friends, the countries he travelled to, and the shared moments in dressing rooms and on tour that shaped his journey.

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He also highlighted the lighter side of life in professional rugby, including long bus rides after matches and relaxed team bonding sessions away from the pressures of competition.

In his view, the pursuit of major goals often came at the expense of appreciating the smaller, more meaningful moments in everyday team life. He said he would rather focus on the behind-the-scenes experiences that defined his career.

Tributes to Sharks, Gloucester, Japan and Lions chapters

Marais paid tribute to the Sharks for a long and formative spell in which he developed from a young player into a seasoned professional. He also credited Gloucester with helping him rediscover his love for the game and introducing him to memorable personalities in rugby.

His time in Japan with Red Hurricanes and D-Rocks was described as a valuable life experience that went beyond the sport itself. He added that his spell with the Lions was a special final chapter, allowing him to play at home in front of family and loved ones.

“Thank you for the chapter where my wife and I could start our family. Thank you to the Lions for giving me a final taste of rugby on home soil and in front of family and loved ones.

“Thank you to all the players at the Lions for showing me again how much fun you can have while playing this brutal game, aka less meetings and more parties!”

Source: Briefly News