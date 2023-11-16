Who is Krystiana Tiana and what does she do for a living? All about her

The year was 2020 when Krystiana Tiana began what today is her social media influencing journey. She has posted various content online revolving around her life as a mother, wife and model. Krystiana boasts thousands of followers across her platforms, but TikTok is her most-used platform. Discover more of her life facts below.

Social media star Krystiana Tiana with her husband Ryan Draney. Photo: @krystianatiana (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What does Krystiana Tiana's husband do? Krystiana's husband, Ryan Draney, is a lawyer and finance expert who works with stocks. She crossed paths with him in 2015 at the gym, and they tied the knot after a few years of dating. The TikTok-famous couple has three biological children. However, Krystiana came with two children into their relationship.

Krystiana's profile summary and bio

Full name Krystiana Tiana Also known as Krystiana Goodwin Gender Female Date of birth 17 June 1989 Age 34 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Romeoville, Illinois, USA Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 6 inches Weight in kilograms 67 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Occupation YouTuber, Social media influencer, model Net worth Approximately $2 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook YouTube

Who is Krystiana Tiana?

Krystiana is an American social media influencer who rose to notoriety for her comedic videos on Tik Tok, which often involve her family. She has garnered 4.9 million followers and 226.9 million likes for her TikTok content.

Where does Krystiana Tiana live?

Krystiana lives in Las Vegas with her family. She and her husband once made headlines after posting a video showing some of their home's features. These included an elevator, a basement basketball court, a remote-controlled toilet, and a door that opens with a fingerprint.

Krystiana Tiana's family

Ryan's wife comes from a big family. She grew up in Illinois with her eight siblings, who are less famous than her. At the time of her marriage to Ryan, she was already a mother of two children. Her eldest son, Jaden, serves in the United States Marine Corps.

Furthermore, she has 4 four children from her relationships, of which three came from her marriage with Ryan.

Krystiana Tiana posing for a picture with her family. Photo: @krystianatiana (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who are Krystina Tiana's parents?

Even though Krystina shares much visual content about her family online, she has yet to do the same with her parents. As such, there is no information about her parents.

Who is Krystiana Tiana married to?

She is married to Ryan Draney, a lawyer and expert in finance and stocks. They met in 2015 at a local gym in Las Vegas and shared an instant connection. Krystiana and Ryan exchanged wedding vows in 2018 and have since been together.

Kristiana Tiana's husband

Ryan has been a supportive husband to his wife and has not discriminated against the two children she had from her previous relationship. If anything, he has loved them like his own and is accepting of her stepchild's father spending time with his daughter, Ava, at their home.

Krystiana Tiana's ex-boyfriend

Krystiana's ex-boyfriend, Michael, shares a child with her, Ava. He has established a good relationship with Ryan's family for the sake of Ava. Reports state that,

"Ryan confessed to having made sacrifices to create a good relationship with Ava and Jaden while also appreciating Michael's effort as Ava's father. The families are so close that Michael and his wife attended Ryan and Tiana's baby reveal, and Tiana attended Michael and Marie's wedding."

Krystiana Tiana's net worth

The famous Tik Toker has a net worth estimated at approximately $2 million from her social media influencing career. Before finding her true passion, she worked multiple jobs as a receptionist, VIP table hostess and customer attendant.

Has Krystiana Tiana done any plastic surgery?

It is unclear if she has had any plastic surgery. Celeb Critics mention that her images may suggest that she has gone under the knife but also note that unproven statements should not be considered facts.

Reports have stated that Krystiana looks like she has had lip fillers. However, she has not said anything pertaining to these claims. Photo: @krystianatiana (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Krystiana has used social media to generate a means of living and show her online supporters the good that has come from her online career. She continues to share refreshing and relatable content across her multiple platforms.

