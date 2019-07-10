All the important Telkom USSD codes that you need to know

Mobile service providers use USSD codes to enhance the services offered to their customers. All companies have their USSD codes that serve different purposes. Some USSD codes may have similar uses on different service providers. Telkom USSD codes help their customers access services like balance inquiry, subscriptions, and airtime top up among other functions.

Image: instagram.com, @telkom_za(modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Telkom, providing both voice, SMS, and data services, has over 9.7 million subscribers in South Africa and is the fourth biggest mobile operator in the country. Telkom USSD codes come in handy when subscribing to the various services and also when a customer needs help.

USSD codes work on all types of mobile phones (smartphones and other older phones with no internet access). Thus, USSD codes are more popular than the recent mobile applications which do not work on older tech phones. This fact makes USSD codes perfect for mobile service providers to use to provide access to services to their clients. So, what is the USSD code for Telkom?

Top Telkom USSD codes

It is essential that a customer knows some, if not all of his/her mobile service provider USSD codes. These essential Telkom USSD codes will allow you to access different services, such as checking your Telkom balance and subscribing to different plans. Here are crucial Telkom mobile USSD codes that you should know off-head.

8ta USSD codes

These include codes for recharging airtime, checking airtime balance, sending Please Call Me, retrieving your Telkom number, and contacting customer care.

1. Checking Telkom phone balance

How do I check my balance on Telkom? The Telkom balance check USSD code is *188#. Dial it, and tap call and your airtime balance will pop up on the screen. Dial *100# to also check your balance. You can also download the Telekom app from the app store and use it for balance inquiries.

2. Loading airtime/ Airtime top-up

Looking for how to top up Telkom airtime scratch card? To top up airtime on your phone dial *188*Voucher card number#. The voucher card must be a valid one.

3. How to check my Telkom number

Top Telkom USSD codes. Photo: @TelkomZA (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Interested in how to check your number on Telkom sim card? Simply dial *1# for Telkom number check, and your number will pop up on the screen. You can also use the Telkom Please Call Me option to check your number on another phone. To check your Telkom mobile dial up number on your router or modem, login, and send a please call me text to another number using *140*contact_number#. This way, the contact number will receive the call back message with the number you used to send.

4. Please call me Telkom USSD Code

Interested in knowing how to send Please Call Me from Telkom? You may be in a fix and do not have enough airtime to make a call or send short message, yet you urgently need to talk to the person on the other end. Dial *140*contact of the person you want to call you#. Another USSD code for Telkom call back service is *140# which will enable you to access the Call Me menu.

5. Buying data on Telkom

Wondering how to convert Telkom airtime to data? To buy data bundles on Telekom, simply

Dial *180#

select the Bundle Purchases option

Next, choose your preferred data plan.

To subscribe for a data plan, you must have airtime on your phone. This option is for prepaid customers.

You can also buy data directly through a recharge card. Dial *188*Voucher card number# and tap call and the data bundles will be purchased. The amount of data is on the recharge card.

6. Sending airtime to another user

Your family member or friend may be in need of airtime, or you may have extra airtime and want to share. To do this, dial *180# and select the transfer airtime option.

7. Telkom customer care

The Telkom customer care toll free number is 180. This number is the Telkom toll free number that allows Telkom customers to talk to customer care agents without incurring any cost. However, there is still a Telkom customer care number for non-Telkom sim cards, which is 081180. Calling this Telkom mobile customer care number is not free.

How do I buy data from another Telkom phone? Dial *180# to access some customer self-help options including buying SMS and Data bundles, changing tariff, transferring airtime, Blackberry service, and device settings. Device settings will help when setting up your phone to access the internet through Telkom. If the options do not help, then call the Telkom 0800 number. You can also visit the Telkom SA website for customer care services or visit the nearest Telkom shop.

Other codes include:

*#06# to check your mobile phone’s IMEI number.

*2# to check your IM

As a customer, knowing Telkom codes is key to accessing important services needed when using a SIM card from this service provider. It is without a doubt that these Telkom USSD codes are important in making the daily use of your phone easy. The codes are short and easily memorable to ensure customers do not forget them. With this guide, you should be able to familiarize with the useful Telkom USSD codes that you will need to access certain services or help.

READ ALSO: How to buy data on Telkom mobile in 2021: Complete guide

Briefly.co.za published an article on how to buy data on Telkom mobile. Telkom data is cheaper and lasts longer than data bundles from other networks. The economy is harsh but staying offline for hours to save money sucks because the internet has become fundamental to many people. It is needed for online money transactions and work, entertainment, and other essential activities. So, how can you buy data on Telkom?

Source: Briefly.co.za