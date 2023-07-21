Pick n Pay's contact details in 2023 (phone, email, and head office)

Over the years, Pick n Pay has solidified its position as one of South Africa's leading retail giants, catering to the diverse needs of customers nationwide with over 2,000 stores. Do you need assistance, have a query, or want to connect and become a customer? Pick n Pay contact details have been made easily accessible, serving as a lifeline for seamless communication and stress-free product delivery.

A sign above the Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. entrance in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Pick n Pay stores is a renowned retailer offering food, clothing, and general merchandise. Harry Goldin established it in 1967, but Raymond Ackerman later bought and expanded it. The company runs under the Boxer, TM Supermarkets, and Pick n Pay brands in South Africa and other countries like Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

What does Pick n Pay offer?

Their stores include supermarkets, hypermarkets, food and clothing outlets, pharmacies, liquor stores, and health and beauty products. They prioritise quality, affordability, online platforms, loyalty programs, and customer support.

Where is the Pick n Pay head office?

The retail company has its headquarters at 101 Rosmead Avenue, Kenilworth, Cape Town, 7708, South Africa. Pick n Pay head office's customer service officers understand the importance of good communication and putting consumers first.

How do I contact Pick n Pay ASAP?

To contact their South African headquarters, you can get their dedicated customer service helpline in-store and online. Their contact details are given below:

Physical store Pick n Pay call centre number : 0800 11 22 88 (toll-free)

: 0800 11 22 88 (toll-free) Online shoppers : 0860 30 30 30

: 0860 30 30 30 Email address: customercare@pnp.co.za

customercare@pnp.co.za Website: pnp.co.za

Note that all Pick n Pay head office complaints from customers are channelled through the same numbers.

But if you want to contact the company's head office in Cape Town or Johannesburg directly, the Pick n Pay contact numbers differ from those above. In this case, use any of the contact details below:

An employee prepared promotional signage at a QualiSave supermarket, a new brand operated by Pick n Pay Stores Ltd in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town

Physical address : Park 101 Rosmead Avenue, Kenilworth, Cape Town 7708

: Park 101 Rosmead Avenue, Kenilworth, Cape Town 7708 Telephone number: +27 21 658 1000

+27 21 658 1000 Fax: + 27 21 797 0314

Johannesburg's office

Physical address: 70 Marshall Street, Johannesburg 2001

70 Marshall Street, Johannesburg 2001 Postal address: PO Box 61051, Marshalltown 2107

PO Box 61051, Marshalltown 2107 Telephone number : +27 11 370 5000

: +27 11 370 5000 Fax: +27 11 688 5248

What is the WhatsApp number for Pick n Pay?

Customers can get to them by sending Hi to +27 60 070 3037 on WhatsApp. Whatever questions or queries you submit afterwards will be attended to professionally.

If you need help locating the nearest store, visit their website at pnp.co.za/pnpstorefront/pnp/en/store-locator.

How do I contact PNP Smart Shopper?

As a Pick n Pay Smart Shopper, you can get customer support and other services by sending Hi to the company's WhatsApp number. This is possible because of the partnership between Pick n Pay and Clickatell.

With this available service, you can access promotions, COVID-19 FAQs, smart Shopper card services, customer service, and store hours.

Pick n Pay hypermarket contact number

The hypermarkets offer a well-balanced assortment of groceries and various other products. Here are a few of the Pick n Pay hypermarket outlets' contact details.

Woodmead:+27 11 518 2900

Ottery Hypermarkets: (021) 704 7600

The Boulders' industry: 011 315 3606

East Rand Mall: 011 899 8600

Customers exit a Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. supermarket in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Nadine Hutton/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Pick n Pay clothing return policy

The company's return policy applies in-store and for online purchases.

According to this policy, refunds or exchanges will be provided in line with the relevant Consumer Protection Act if the goods are defective, unsuitable for their intended use, or faulty due to design or manufacturing issues.

A few things to note about the return policy include the following:

You must return the purchased items within ten (10) business days, or you will not get a refund.

For hygiene reasons, you may be unable to return underwear and pierced earrings, though this excludes bras.

Provide your original tax invoice, till slip, or proof of purchase when returning any item, and you must do this through a Smart Shopper card.

Before deciding to repair, replace, or refund your money, the company may return the goods to the manufacturer or authorised service centre for technical evaluation.

If you are returning the item because you changed your mind, you will bear the expenses of returning the goods.

If you qualify for a refund or reimbursement, your payment method during purchase will be followed to get your pay.

Pick n Pay contact details allow convenient communication with the retail company. Customers can gather information and ensure a satisfactory experience when engaging with the company by accessing their phone number, email, and head office details.

READ ALSO: How to check UIF payout in 2023: Simple steps to check your UIF TERS payment status

As published on Briefly.co.za, knowing how to check the UIF payout schedule is essential for everyone registered for this fund.

The South African government initiated the Unemployment Insurance Fund to provide short-term financial relief to the unemployed, including those who cannot work.

Source: Briefly News