Most football players are known for flaunting their skills on the field and their better halves during events. However, some choose to keep their love life away from the public eye. Such is the case with Lamar Jackson. Although he is known to be dating Jamie Taylor, hardly are the two spotted together. So, fans do not know anything about her. Join us as we unveil here the little that is known about her.

Lamar Jackson is an American professional football player who was drafted #32 by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. His girlfriend is known as Jamie Taylor. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Some celebrities like Lamar Jackson have managed to keep their love life under the wraps such that fans cannot help but ask questions like 'is Lamar Jackson in a relationship?' Yes, he is. He has been in a relationship with his college sweetheart Jamie Taylor. Here is everything to know about her.

Jamie Taylor's profile summary

Gender: Female

Female Education: Louisville College

Louisville College Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Lamar Jackson

Who is Jamie Taylor?

She is best known as Lamar Jackson's girlfriend. Lamar Jackson is an American professional football player who started his career back in college. He was the quarterback for Boynton Beach Community High School and Louisville College.

Lamar Jackson met his girlfriend Jamie Taylor in Louisville College. They have been together ever since. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

He was drafted #32 by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft and has won several awards. For example, in 2019, he bagged several AFC Offensive Player of the Week awards. Fans have recently grown curious about his love life despite his thriving career.

So, who is Lamar Jackson's girlfriend? She is known as Jamie Taylor. The two met at Louisville College and have been together ever since.

How old is Jamie Taylor?

It is hard to tell of Jamie Taylor's age in 2021 because she has kept most of her life details away from the public eye. However, given that Jackson is 24 years old in 2021, his girlfriend is also presumed to be in her 20's.

In addition to her age, she hardly revealed anything about her upbringing or early life. So, Jamie Taylor's family members are unknown to the public, plus other details of her early life. However, we know she attended Louisville College for her education because this is where she and Lamar met.

What does Jamie Taylor do for a living?

Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jamie Taylor is a private person. As a result, she has been confused for other ladies bearing the same name as hers. Photo: Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Although most of Jamie Taylor's profiles do not state her profession, she is believed to be a bail agent at 1st Choice Bail Bonds Inc. Even so, there is a possibility that Jamie Taylor from Bail Bonds may be a different person from Lamar's girlfriend. So, until she reveals her profession, her career remains up in the air.

Again, due to the lack of her pictures online, fans believe she was the one in the scandal with Tamar Braxton's ex-husband Vince Herbert. Jamie Taylor and Vince Herbert had a secret affair that sparked pregnancy rumors.

Since the lady named Jamie was 18 years of age in 2020, as described, most people did not believe it was Lamar's girlfriend. But, again, this Jamie appeared active on social media and even exchanged words with Tamar, yet Jackson's girlfriend is believed to be a social media ghost.

Is Jamie Taylor the mother of Lamar Jackson's daughter?

Lamar posted a now-deleted photo of his daughter Milan who is nicknamed Lani, and fans could not help but ask about her mother. Unfortunately, because Jamie Taylor's pictures are hard to find, given that she is low-key, fans had no face to compare Lani to, so they were only left with the option of asking.

Lamar did not answer this question, leaving fans with more questions than answers. However, he has been rumored to be a ladies' man. So, the speculations continue. It is unknown when Lani was born or if Jamie is her mother.

Are Jamie Taylor and Lamar Jackson still together?

Despite rumors of Lamar Jackson having other relationships, he is believed to still be dating Jamie Taylor. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

There have been several allegations about the Baltimore Ravens quarterback hooking up with some women outside of his relationship with Jamie. However, despite the allegations, there have been no reports of a breakup between these college sweethearts.

Taylor once revealed that she has learnt not to believe everything she reads online, as advised by Jackson.

Lamar Jackson's girlfriend, Jamie Taylor, is one of the most low-key partners of professional football players. She met Jackson while in Louisville College, and they have been together ever since. Even so, they have kept their relationship under the wraps and hardly do they grace events or share their pictures.

Source: Briefly.co.za