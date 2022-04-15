Who is Lana Rhoades' boyfriend in 2023? All you need to know

Lana Rhoades is a former adult film star famous for featuring in Playboy magazine. Today, she is a digital content creator, model, and influencer with a significant following on various social media platforms. Many fans are curious about her love life, especially wanting to know who Lana Rhoades' boyfriend is in 2023.

Actress Lana Rhoades arrives for the 33rd Annual XRCO Awards Show held at OHM Nightclub in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Lana relocated from Chicago to Los Angeles, California, to pursue her career in the adult film industry. She soon gained popularity and was once a sought-after adult film star. She welcomed a child not long ago, making people want to know more about Lana Rhoades' boyfriend in 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Amara Maple Nickname Lana Rhoades Gender Female Date of birth 6th September 1996 Age 26 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 124 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Mike Majlak Children 1 Profession Model, digital content creator, and influencer Lana Rhoades's Instagram @lanarhoades

Who Is Lana Rhoades’ boyfriend?

Many people are curious about Lana Rhoades' boyfriend in 2023. The reality is that the model, digital content creator, influencer, and former adult film star is currently single. She has not been in a relationship since early 2021.

Who has Lana Rhoades dated?

The former adult film star previously dated Mike Majlak. The two were introduced by Logan Paul and started dating shortly after. They had an on-and-off relationship.

Lana Rhoades and her boyfriend (now ex) started dating in 2020. Mike Majlak is an online content creator like she is.

The two took a short break from the relationship in October 2020. They rekindled their love and relationship in November of that year and were together again until February 2021.

Are Mike Majlak and Lana Rhoades still together?

No, the two broke up because they were fighting all the time, and the relationship was draining. Since then, she has not opened up about dating anyone else.

Who is the father of Lana's Rhoades baby?

In June 2021, the model and social media influencer announced her pregnancy online. Her child's name is Milo. The news excited many fans worldwide, and they were curious about the father of her child.

She has kept the child's paternity a secret. This has aroused rumours and speculations about the father of her child.

Some speculated that Mike Majlak was her baby daddy. After all, Lana Rhoades was with her boyfriend (now ex) a couple of months before.

Majlak did not agree with the speculations and hinted that he wanted a paternity test for confirmation. He later confirmed he was not her baby daddy.

Lana once opened up about how an unnamed basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets asked her out on a date. This aroused speculations that Kevin Durant was her baby's father. Neither she nor Kevin has spoken out about the rumour.

During one of Logan Paul's podcast shows, Logan accidentally leaked the name of the social media influencer's child's father. He disclosed that she got a baby with a big-time NBA player and went on to mention his name.

However, the name was bleeped, so fans did not get to know his identity. Lana's child's father remains unknown in the public domain to date.

Lana Rhoades attends the 2017 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

More about Lana Rhoades

Her real name is Amara Maple.

She was born on 6th September 1996 in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America, making her 26 years old as of 2023.

She made her debut in the adult film industry in 2014 and quit in 2018.

She co-hosted the podcast 3 Girls 1 Kitchen and is currently running an eponymous YouTube channel with over a million subscribers.

and is currently running an eponymous YouTube channel with over a million subscribers. She has endorsed various brands, including FashionNova and YourWilly.com.

Trivia

She enjoys baking cupcakes in her free time.

When she was sixteen, she was sent to juvenile prison for a year.

She is an animal lover and has two pet dogs.

She is also a fashion designer.

Her dream man must have a job, have a sense of humour, and show genuine feelings for her.

Many people want to know Lana Rhoades' boyfriend is because she gained fame as an adult film star. She has since quit that and is a social media influencer and model. She is not dating anyone at the moment.

READ ALSO: AKA biography: age, real name, girlfriend, net worth, songs and latest news

Briefly.co.za recently published AKA's biography. AKA was a South African rapper, record producer, and businessman who was murdered on 10th February 2023.

The artist wrote and released songs that have touching, insightful, sleek, and smooth lyrics. AKA's first hit single was Victory Lap in 2010.

Source: Briefly News