Top 20 OnlyFans top earners: How much money do they make?

Trending stories about OnlyFans top earners making more than a million USD daily attract thousands of new content creators to this platform. The site has over 170 million registered users, including over 1 million content creators. How much do OnlyFans top earners make?

The platform quickly expanded when the COVID lockdown made people spend more time at home on their gadgets. OnlyFans content includes genres like music, travelling, modelling, cooking, martial arts, and more.

What is OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform that allows content creators to earn money from their fans or followers. Users can set up a profile on OnlyFans and charge their followers a subscription fee to access their content.

Who are the OnlyFans top earners?

According to the MrQ website, the highest-earning celebrities with OnlyFans accounts make 270 times more than the annual salaries of doctors and other high-paid professionals.

Apart from the fans' monthly subscriptions, OnlyFans' earnings are from referrals, pay-per-views, and one-time tips. Below is a list of top OnlyFans earners.

1. Iggy Azalea - $9.2 million

Full name: Amethyst Amelia Kelly

Amethyst Amelia Kelly Date of birth: 7 June 1990

7 June 1990 Age: 33 years old (as of 2023)

33 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Ryde Hospital, Sydney, Australia

Iggy Azalea is an Australian rapper, singer, songwriter, and model. She gained international fame with her debut studio album, The New Classic. Iggy Azalea is active on OnlyFans and charges a subscription fee of $25 per month. She earns $307k in one day which is around over $9.2 million on monthly basis.

2. Coco Austin - $9 million

Full name: Nicole Natalie Marrow

Nicole Natalie Marrow Date of birth: 17 March 1979

17 March 1979 Age: 44 years old (as of 2023)

44 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States

Coco Austin is an American glamour model, dancer, and actress. She has appeared in low-budget R-rated films, including Southwest Babes, Desert Rose, and The Dirty Monks. Coco Austin earns $300k in just one day which is equivalent to around $9 million in a month. She charges a subscription fee of $19.99 per month.

3. Mia Khalifa - $6.4 million

Full name: Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa Date of birth: 10 February 1993

10 February 1993 Age: 30 years old (as of 2023)

30 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Beirut, Lebanon

Mia is a Lebanese-American media personality, former webcam model and adult film actress. Mia Khalifa has over 22 million followers on OnlyFans. Her $12/month rate accumulates to about $6.4 million monthly. In addition, she gives 10%, 15%, and 35% discounts for three, six, and twelve-month subscribers, respectively.

4. Erica Mena - $4.49 million

Full name: Erica Jasmin Mena

Erica Jasmin Mena Date of birth: 8 November 1987

8 November 1987 Age: 36 years old (as of 2023)

36 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Newburgh, New York, United States

Erica Mena is an American television personality and, former model & video vixen. Previously, Erica Mena's monthly subscription fee was $25.99 giving her about $4.49 million/per month. She currently offers free subscription.

5. Tana Mongeau - $3 million

Full name: Tana Marie Mongeau

Tana Marie Mongeau Date of birth: 24 June 1998

24 June 1998 Age: 25 years old (as of 2023)

25 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tana is an American Internet personality. She has a self titled YouTube channel where she makes Storytime videos. Her OnlyFans' subscription fee is currently fee. Tana Mongeau is reported to be making $3 million on monthly basis.

6. Gemma McCourt - $2.4 million

Full name: Gemma McCourt

Gemma McCourt Date of birth: 2000

2000 Age: 23 years old (as of 2023)

23 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Manchester

Gemma McCourt is among the most popular OnlyFans accounts, with over $29 million in annual earnings. It means Gemma McCourt makes over $2.4 million/per month. She charges $30 as a monthly subscription fee from over a million subscribers.

7. Denise Richards - $2 million

Full name: Denise Lee Richards

Denise Lee Richards Date of birth: 17 February 1971

17 February 1971 Age: 52 years old (as of 2023)

52 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Downers Grove, Illinois, United States

Denise Richards is an American actress and former fashion model. Denise Richards is one of the top earners on OnlyFans. She charges a subscription fee of $25 per month with translates to a monthly income of $2 million.

8. Safaree Samuels - $1.91 million

Full name: Safaree Lloyd Samuels

Safaree Lloyd Samuels Date of birth: 4 July 1981

4 July 1981 Age: 42 years old (as of 2023)

42 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Safaree Lloyd Samuels is a Jamaican-American rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, and TV presenter. Safaree Lloyd has millions of followers on Onlyfans. Each subscriber paid a monthly fee of $15 to watch his videos, thus giving him around $1.91 million every month. His current subscription is free.

9. Megan Barton Hanson - $1.8 million

Full name: Megan Barton Hanson

Megan Barton Hanson Date of birth: 6 March 1994

6 March 1994 Age: 29 years old (as of 2023)

29 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: London, England

The model and actress became famous for her role on Love Island. Megan Barton Hanson posts adult content on her account. Her followers pay $20/month. She makes a whopping of £1.5million ($1.8 million).

10. Dannii Harwood - $1.2 million

Full name: Dannii Harwood

Dannii Harwood Date of birth: 19 June 1982

19 June 1982 Age: 41 years old (as of 2023)

41 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Neath, Wales, United Kingdom

British actress Dannii Harwood from Wales is one of the OnlyFans top earners. She charges $12.99/month but sometimes discounts for her page's subscribers. Her monthly income on the platform is about $1.2 million (£1 million).

11. Reno Gold - $1.2 million

Name: Reno Gold

Reno Gold Date of birth: 27 December 1995

27 December 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of 2023)

27 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: United States

Reno is a renowned model, content creator, YouTube personality, and social media influencer based in America. He shares various content, including his testimonials and vlogs about his life as a sex worker. Reno Gold also operates his prominent OnlyFans account and is a popular striptease artist. Reno charges a subscription fee of $14.99 per month.

12. Casanova - $1.05 million

Full name: Caswell Senior

Caswell Senior Date of birth: 27 October 1986

27 October 1986 Age: 37 years old (as of 2023)

37 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York

American rapper Caswell Senior (professionally known as Casanova) was also doing well on the platform. He makes about $1 million from a $5.99 monthly subscription rate. Casanova released his first song, Don't Run, in 2016.

13. Belle Delphine - $1 million

Full name: Mary-Belle Kirschner

Mary-Belle Kirschner Date of birth: 23 October 1999

23 October 1999 Age: 24 years old (as of 2023)

24 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa

Belle's account charges a subscription fee of $35/month. Belle Delphine makes $1 million a month on the platform. She is a South African-born English actress, model and YouTuber.

14. Jem Wolfie - $900k

Full name: Jem Wolfie

Jem Wolfie Date of birth: 7 August 1991

7 August 1991 Age: 32 years old (as of 2023)

Jem is a fitness influencer with numerous followers on OnlyFans. Her $9.99 monthly rate helps her make about $900k/month. It means Jem Wolfie earns around $30k a day from her account. She is also a social media influencer, and model.

15. Nikocado Avocado - $500k

Full name: Nicholas Perry

Nicholas Perry Date of birth: 19 May 1992

19 May 1992 Age: 31 years old (as of 2023)

31 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kherson, Ukraine

The Ukrainian internet celebrity's followers access his exclusive content at a $14.99/month subscription fee. Nikocado Avocado makes trendy mukbang videos on his page. People love his funny expressions while eating large portions of very spicy foods.

16. Veronica Perasso - $300k

Full name: Veronica Perasso

Veronica Perasso Date of birth: 7 August 1998

7 August 1998 Age: 25 years old (as of 2023)

25 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Scottsdale, Arizona

Veronica is a rising social media influencer. She commands significant popularity across various social media platforms, especially Instagram and Twitter. Veronica Perasso is an adult model and charges $9.99 per monthly subscription. She earns $300k per month making her one of the OnlyFans top earners today.

17. Lavaxgrll - $240k

Name: Lavagirl aka Lavaxgrll

Lavagirl aka Lavaxgrll Date of birth: 19 February 2000

19 February 2000 Age: 23 years old (as of 2023)

23 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mexico

By profession, Lavaxgrll is an accountant. She is also popularly known as Tiktok Star, model, Twitch streamer, and Instagram influencer from Mexico. Lavaxgrll shares her exclusive content on OnlyFans and charges her fans $20 for the regular monthly subscription.

18. Brie Nightwood - $120k

Full name: Brie Nightwood

Brie Nightwood Date of birth: 20 July 1999

20 July 1999 Age: 24 years old (as of 2023)

24 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Santa Monica, Carlifornia

Brie Nightwood's $30k weekly earnings from OnlyFans translates to over $120k monthly income. The social media influencer's Instagram account is also doing great. Brie Nightwood has over 400k followers on Instagram as of writing and her OnlyFans rate is free.

19. Lexi2Legit - $78k

Full name: Lexi Love

Lexi Love Date of birth: 28 October 2003

28 October 2003 Age: 20 years old (as of 2023)

20 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: California, United States of America

Lexi is a fashion modeland social media influencer based in California, USA. Lexi2Legit enjoys a massive fan following on social media, where she shares captivating content, including modelling shots. Lexi charges $20 for a monthly subscription.

20. Mrs Robinson - $75k

Name: Mrs Robinson

Mrs Robinson Date of birth: 1992

1992 Age: 31 years old (as of 2023)

The Mrs Robinson account has a $14.99 monthly fee. The America content creator is a former teacher, PTA president and software exec. Mrs Robinson makes £60,000 a month (roughly $75k a month).

Who are the top earners on OnlyFans?

Below is a summary table of the top earners.

Rank Name Estimated monthly income 1 Iggy Azalea $9.2 million 2 Coco Austin $9 million 3 Mia Khalifa $6.4 million 4 Erica Mena $4.49 million 5 Tana Mongeau $3 million 6 Gemma McCourt $2.4 million 7 Denise Richards $2 million 8 Safaree Samuels $1.91 million 9 Megan Barton Hanson $1.8 million 10 Dannii Harwood $1.2 million 11 Reno Gold $1.2 million 12 Casanova $1.05 million 13 Belle Delphine $1 million 14 Jem Wolfie $900k 15 Nikocado Avocado $500k 16 Veronica Perasso $300k 17 Lavaxgrll $240k 18 Brie Nightwood $120k 19 Lexi2Legit $78k 20 Mrs Robinson $75k

How does OnlyFans work?

You can create free or exclusive content requiring your fans to pay a subscription fee (of your choice) before accessing it. The platform-regulated subscription rates are $4.99 to $49.99/per month.

Is OnlyFans safe?

OnlyFans encrypts and protects each creator's branded content. No one can share it outside the platform through screenshots, copying URLs or other means because the platform bans anyone who attempts this.

When was OnlyFans founded?

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by Guy and Timothy Stokely. The platform has gained significant popularity, with millions of users from across the world.

How much do OnlyFans top earners make annually?

The earning potential for top earners on OnlyFans can vary widely depending on factors such as the size of their fan base, the content they create, and the prices they set for their subscriptions and individual posts.

Some of the highest-earning creators on OnlyFans reportedly make hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars per year.

How much does an OnlyFans creator in the top 0.1% of earners makes?

The highest-earning 10% of OnlyFans content creators generate monthly incomes exceeding $1000. The top 1% surpasses $6000 per month, while the elite top 0.1% earns in excess of $100,000 monthly.

How much do top earners make on OnlyFans?

Median accounts earn about $180/month, and the average subscription fee is $7.20.

Famous people get followers quickly, unlike users who do not have celebrity status. Therefore, post quality content regularly to attract people to your account.

Who are the top OnlyFans earners?

The current top three earners on OnlyFans platform are Iggy Azalea ($9.2 million), Coco Austin ($9 million) and Mia Khalifa ($6.4 million).

Most OnlyFans top earners in 2023 are celebrities looking for more sources of income and places to connect with their fans. While some are still active in the business, others deleted their accounts and are currently pursuing something else.

