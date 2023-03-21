Top 20 OnlyFans top earners: How much money do they make?
Trending stories about OnlyFans top earners making more than a million USD daily attract thousands of new content creators to this platform. The site has over 170 million registered users, including over 1 million content creators. How much do OnlyFans top earners make?
The platform quickly expanded when the COVID lockdown made people spend more time at home on their gadgets. OnlyFans content includes genres like music, travelling, modelling, cooking, martial arts, and more.
What is OnlyFans?
OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform that allows content creators to earn money from their fans or followers. Users can set up a profile on OnlyFans and charge their followers a subscription fee to access their content.
Who are the OnlyFans top earners?
According to the MrQ website, the highest-earning celebrities with OnlyFans accounts make 270 times more than the annual salaries of doctors and other high-paid professionals.
Apart from the fans' monthly subscriptions, OnlyFans' earnings are from referrals, pay-per-views, and one-time tips. Below is a list of top OnlyFans earners.
1. Iggy Azalea - $9.2 million
- Full name: Amethyst Amelia Kelly
- Date of birth: 7 June 1990
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Ryde Hospital, Sydney, Australia
Iggy Azalea is an Australian rapper, singer, songwriter, and model. She gained international fame with her debut studio album, The New Classic. Iggy Azalea is active on OnlyFans and charges a subscription fee of $25 per month. She earns $307k in one day which is around over $9.2 million on monthly basis.
2. Coco Austin - $9 million
- Full name: Nicole Natalie Marrow
- Date of birth: 17 March 1979
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States
Coco Austin is an American glamour model, dancer, and actress. She has appeared in low-budget R-rated films, including Southwest Babes, Desert Rose, and The Dirty Monks. Coco Austin earns $300k in just one day which is equivalent to around $9 million in a month. She charges a subscription fee of $19.99 per month.
3. Mia Khalifa - $6.4 million
- Full name: Mia Khalifa
- Date of birth: 10 February 1993
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Beirut, Lebanon
Mia is a Lebanese-American media personality, former webcam model and adult film actress. Mia Khalifa has over 22 million followers on OnlyFans. Her $12/month rate accumulates to about $6.4 million monthly. In addition, she gives 10%, 15%, and 35% discounts for three, six, and twelve-month subscribers, respectively.
4. Erica Mena - $4.49 million
- Full name: Erica Jasmin Mena
- Date of birth: 8 November 1987
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Newburgh, New York, United States
Erica Mena is an American television personality and, former model & video vixen. Previously, Erica Mena's monthly subscription fee was $25.99 giving her about $4.49 million/per month. She currently offers free subscription.
5. Tana Mongeau - $3 million
- Full name: Tana Marie Mongeau
- Date of birth: 24 June 1998
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tana is an American Internet personality. She has a self titled YouTube channel where she makes Storytime videos. Her OnlyFans' subscription fee is currently fee. Tana Mongeau is reported to be making $3 million on monthly basis.
6. Gemma McCourt - $2.4 million
- Full name: Gemma McCourt
- Date of birth: 2000
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Manchester
Gemma McCourt is among the most popular OnlyFans accounts, with over $29 million in annual earnings. It means Gemma McCourt makes over $2.4 million/per month. She charges $30 as a monthly subscription fee from over a million subscribers.
7. Denise Richards - $2 million
- Full name: Denise Lee Richards
- Date of birth: 17 February 1971
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Downers Grove, Illinois, United States
Denise Richards is an American actress and former fashion model. Denise Richards is one of the top earners on OnlyFans. She charges a subscription fee of $25 per month with translates to a monthly income of $2 million.
8. Safaree Samuels - $1.91 million
- Full name: Safaree Lloyd Samuels
- Date of birth: 4 July 1981
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
Safaree Lloyd Samuels is a Jamaican-American rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, and TV presenter. Safaree Lloyd has millions of followers on Onlyfans. Each subscriber paid a monthly fee of $15 to watch his videos, thus giving him around $1.91 million every month. His current subscription is free.
9. Megan Barton Hanson - $1.8 million
- Full name: Megan Barton Hanson
- Date of birth: 6 March 1994
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: London, England
The model and actress became famous for her role on Love Island. Megan Barton Hanson posts adult content on her account. Her followers pay $20/month. She makes a whopping of £1.5million ($1.8 million).
10. Dannii Harwood - $1.2 million
- Full name: Dannii Harwood
- Date of birth: 19 June 1982
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Neath, Wales, United Kingdom
British actress Dannii Harwood from Wales is one of the OnlyFans top earners. She charges $12.99/month but sometimes discounts for her page's subscribers. Her monthly income on the platform is about $1.2 million (£1 million).
11. Reno Gold - $1.2 million
- Name: Reno Gold
- Date of birth: 27 December 1995
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: United States
Reno is a renowned model, content creator, YouTube personality, and social media influencer based in America. He shares various content, including his testimonials and vlogs about his life as a sex worker. Reno Gold also operates his prominent OnlyFans account and is a popular striptease artist. Reno charges a subscription fee of $14.99 per month.
12. Casanova - $1.05 million
- Full name: Caswell Senior
- Date of birth: 27 October 1986
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York
American rapper Caswell Senior (professionally known as Casanova) was also doing well on the platform. He makes about $1 million from a $5.99 monthly subscription rate. Casanova released his first song, Don't Run, in 2016.
13. Belle Delphine - $1 million
- Full name: Mary-Belle Kirschner
- Date of birth: 23 October 1999
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa
Belle's account charges a subscription fee of $35/month. Belle Delphine makes $1 million a month on the platform. She is a South African-born English actress, model and YouTuber.
14. Jem Wolfie - $900k
- Full name: Jem Wolfie
- Date of birth: 7 August 1991
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2023)
Jem is a fitness influencer with numerous followers on OnlyFans. Her $9.99 monthly rate helps her make about $900k/month. It means Jem Wolfie earns around $30k a day from her account. She is also a social media influencer, and model.
15. Nikocado Avocado - $500k
- Full name: Nicholas Perry
- Date of birth: 19 May 1992
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Kherson, Ukraine
The Ukrainian internet celebrity's followers access his exclusive content at a $14.99/month subscription fee. Nikocado Avocado makes trendy mukbang videos on his page. People love his funny expressions while eating large portions of very spicy foods.
16. Veronica Perasso - $300k
- Full name: Veronica Perasso
- Date of birth: 7 August 1998
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Scottsdale, Arizona
Veronica is a rising social media influencer. She commands significant popularity across various social media platforms, especially Instagram and Twitter. Veronica Perasso is an adult model and charges $9.99 per monthly subscription. She earns $300k per month making her one of the OnlyFans top earners today.
17. Lavaxgrll - $240k
- Name: Lavagirl aka Lavaxgrll
- Date of birth: 19 February 2000
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Mexico
By profession, Lavaxgrll is an accountant. She is also popularly known as Tiktok Star, model, Twitch streamer, and Instagram influencer from Mexico. Lavaxgrll shares her exclusive content on OnlyFans and charges her fans $20 for the regular monthly subscription.
18. Brie Nightwood - $120k
- Full name: Brie Nightwood
- Date of birth: 20 July 1999
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Santa Monica, Carlifornia
Brie Nightwood's $30k weekly earnings from OnlyFans translates to over $120k monthly income. The social media influencer's Instagram account is also doing great. Brie Nightwood has over 400k followers on Instagram as of writing and her OnlyFans rate is free.
19. Lexi2Legit - $78k
- Full name: Lexi Love
- Date of birth: 28 October 2003
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: California, United States of America
Lexi is a fashion modeland social media influencer based in California, USA. Lexi2Legit enjoys a massive fan following on social media, where she shares captivating content, including modelling shots. Lexi charges $20 for a monthly subscription.
20. Mrs Robinson - $75k
- Name: Mrs Robinson
- Date of birth: 1992
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2023)
The Mrs Robinson account has a $14.99 monthly fee. The America content creator is a former teacher, PTA president and software exec. Mrs Robinson makes £60,000 a month (roughly $75k a month).
Who are the top earners on OnlyFans?
Below is a summary table of the top earners.
|Rank
|Name
|Estimated monthly income
|1
|Iggy Azalea
|$9.2 million
|2
|Coco Austin
|$9 million
|3
|Mia Khalifa
|$6.4 million
|4
|Erica Mena
|$4.49 million
|5
|Tana Mongeau
|$3 million
|6
|Gemma McCourt
|$2.4 million
|7
|Denise Richards
|$2 million
|8
|Safaree Samuels
|$1.91 million
|9
|Megan Barton Hanson
|$1.8 million
|10
|Dannii Harwood
|$1.2 million
|11
|Reno Gold
|$1.2 million
|12
|Casanova
|$1.05 million
|13
|Belle Delphine
|$1 million
|14
|Jem Wolfie
|$900k
|15
|Nikocado Avocado
|$500k
|16
|Veronica Perasso
|$300k
|17
|Lavaxgrll
|$240k
|18
|Brie Nightwood
|$120k
|19
|Lexi2Legit
|$78k
|20
|Mrs Robinson
|$75k
How does OnlyFans work?
You can create free or exclusive content requiring your fans to pay a subscription fee (of your choice) before accessing it. The platform-regulated subscription rates are $4.99 to $49.99/per month.
Is OnlyFans safe?
OnlyFans encrypts and protects each creator's branded content. No one can share it outside the platform through screenshots, copying URLs or other means because the platform bans anyone who attempts this.
When was OnlyFans founded?
OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by Guy and Timothy Stokely. The platform has gained significant popularity, with millions of users from across the world.
How much do OnlyFans top earners make annually?
The earning potential for top earners on OnlyFans can vary widely depending on factors such as the size of their fan base, the content they create, and the prices they set for their subscriptions and individual posts.
Some of the highest-earning creators on OnlyFans reportedly make hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars per year.
How much does an OnlyFans creator in the top 0.1% of earners makes?
The highest-earning 10% of OnlyFans content creators generate monthly incomes exceeding $1000. The top 1% surpasses $6000 per month, while the elite top 0.1% earns in excess of $100,000 monthly.
How much do top earners make on OnlyFans?
Median accounts earn about $180/month, and the average subscription fee is $7.20.
Famous people get followers quickly, unlike users who do not have celebrity status. Therefore, post quality content regularly to attract people to your account.
Who are the top OnlyFans earners?
The current top three earners on OnlyFans platform are Iggy Azalea ($9.2 million), Coco Austin ($9 million) and Mia Khalifa ($6.4 million).
Most OnlyFans top earners in 2023 are celebrities looking for more sources of income and places to connect with their fans. While some are still active in the business, others deleted their accounts and are currently pursuing something else.
