Kiss of Life members' K-pop profile: Names, ages, roles, and facts

Kiss of Life, also called KIOF, is a K-pop girl group consisting of four talented idols. The band is based in Seoul under the management of S2 Entertainment. This article delves into the profiles of the Kiss of Life members, including their names and lesser-known facts about them.

Kiss of Life Members made their official debut on July 5, 2023, with the EP Kiss of Life. Their unique talents have helped them stand out in the vibrant K-pop scene, which continues to gain popularity in the global music industry.

Kiss of Life profile summary

Other names KIOF Fandom name Kissy Origin Seoul, South Korea Management S2 Entertainment Members Julie, Natty, Belle, Haneul Genre K-pop, R&B Official debut July 5, 2023 Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube Facebook Website kissoflife-official.com

Kiss of Life members' profiles

Since their debut in mid-2023, Kiss of Life has tried to offer more than what is available in mainstream K-pop. Their musical style has a smooth blend of genres like R&B, hip-hop, and electronic. In their interview with Her World, the band opened up about their expectations as a 5th-generation group, saying,

Being a fifth-generation group, we really want to always try something new and everyone is always going for something different, trying new things...Sometimes we want to bring the old back and recognize how we are all here because of all the past generation groups. But at the same time, we also want to be a group that makes our own colour and our own new genre.

Below is all you need to know about the Kiss of Life ages and other aspects of their lives;

Julie

Full name: Julie Han

Julie Han Date of birth: March 29, 2000

March 29, 2000 Age: 24 years old in 2024

24 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Aries

Aries Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m/163 cm)

5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m/163 cm) Place of birth: Hawaii, United States

Hawaii, United States Nationality: American

American Languages: English, Korean

Julie was born in the United States to Korean parents before her family relocated to South Korea when she was 13 years old. She trained with The Black Label from 2017 to 2020 and later joined Swing Entertainment prior to her debut with the band. Julie has a background in ballet.

Natty

Full name: Anatchaya Suputtingpong

Anatchaya Suputtingpong Date of birth: May 30, 2002

May 30, 2002 Age: 22 years old in 2024

22 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m/167 cm)

5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m/167 cm) Place of birth: Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand Nationality: Thai

Thai Languages: Thai, Korean, Japanese, English

Natty relocated from Bangkok to South Korea at 11 years old. Before signing a contract with S2 Entertainment in mid-2022, she had trained under JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment. In May 2020, Natty made her solo debut with the Single, Nineteen. Jiwoo from the NMIXX girl group is one of her best friends.

Belle

Full name: Anabelle Shim (Korean name is Shim Hyewon)

Anabelle Shim (Korean name is Shim Hyewon) Date of birth: March 20, 2004

March 20, 2004 Age: 20 years old in 2024

20 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm)

5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm) Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, United States

Seattle, Washington, United States Nationality: Korean-American

Korean-American Languages: English, Korean

Belle was born in the US to South Korean singer Shim Sim and relocated to South Korea when she was eight years old. She previously worked with SM Entertainment as a songwriter and is a former trainee of Aura Entertainment. Her musical style is inspired by artists like Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter.

Haneul

Full name: Won Haneul

Won Haneul Nickname: Boss Baby

Boss Baby Date of birth: May 25, 2005

May 25, 2005 Age: 19 years old in 2024

19 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Height: 5 feet 6.5 inches (1.69 m/169 cm)

5 feet 6.5 inches (1.69 m/169 cm) Place of birth: Suwon, South Korea

Suwon, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Languages: Korean, Japanese, English

Haneul is the youngest member (maknae) of the Kiss of Life band and the only one born in South Korea. She previously trained under S2 Entertainment. Apart from singing, she is a great guitar player and can draw. Olivia Rodrigo is one of her musical inspirations.

Kiss of Life positions

Julie: Leader, main rapper, dancer

Leader, main rapper, dancer Natty: Main dancer, rapper, vocalist

Main dancer, rapper, vocalist Belle: Main Vocalist

Main Vocalist Haneul: Vocalist

FAQs

Kiss of Life has a promising future due to their musical versatility which has received positive feedback from critics and fans since their debut. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the upcoming K-pop quartet;

Who is the main rapper in Kiss of Life?

The main rapper of the girl group is Julie. She is also Kiss of Life's leader and dancer. Julie is a South Korean-American artist known for her bilingual rap skills.

Who is the youngest in Kiss of Life?

The youngest member of the K-pop girl group is Haneul. She was born on May 25, 2005, making her 19 years old as of 2024. The oldest member is Julie, who was born on March 29, 2000 (24 years old).

What are Kiss of Life fans called?

The Kiss of Life fandom's name is Kissy. The band's name, Kiss of Life, signifies their ambition to breathe new life into music, much like the mouth-to-mouth resuscitation that breathes life into an unconscious person.

Is Belle from Kiss of Life American?

Belle is Korean-American. She was born in Seattle, Washington, United States, and later moved to South Korea when she was eight years old.

The Kiss of Life K-pop band debuted on July 5, 2023. Their first EP is called Kiss of Life with the lead single Shhh'.

What is Kiss of Life's agency?

The K-pop girl group is managed by S2 Entertainment, a South Korean record label and entertainment agency. The agency has also managed groups like Hot Issue.

What is Kiss of Life members' nationality?

The girl band is based in Seoul, South Korean, but its members have different nationalities. Julie was born in the US; Natty is originally from Bangkok, Thailand; Belle was born in the US, while Haneul is a native of South Korea.

Kiss of Life members continue to bring fresh energy and creativity to the K-pop scene. Each member—Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul—brings something special to the group, from leadership and rap to dance and vocals.

