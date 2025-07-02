The South African Weather Service has issued a weather warning for parts of the Western Cape until the coming weekend

The province, which has been experiencing severe weather, is expected to be hit with extreme weather patterns

South Africans are not ready, as parts of the country have been hit by floods and cold weather since the beginning of winter

SAWS said weather in the Western Cape will be severe.

WESTERN CAPE — The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in the Western Cape that it will be a cold weekend as more severe weather is expected in South Africa.

Severe weather in the Western Cape

According to SABC News, SAWS issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall in the Western Cape. The Cape Winelands, the West Coast and the Overberg region will be hit but a series of cold front which will hit the province on 3 July and last until 7 July.

SAWS warned that the most significant cold front will hit the western parts of the province from 3 July to 7 July. A third cold front will make landfall on 6 July. The impact of the successive cold fronts include severe and disruptive rainfall which could flood roads and informal settlements and cause infrastructure damage.

What's been happening in SA?

Recently, different parts of the country, including the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, have experienced severe rainfall and cold weather conditions. The Eastern Cape was the hardest hit, as the floods displaced over 6000 people and killed more than 100 people.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook shared their views.

Angie Mohlapa said:

"You will see people planning to travel tomorrow."

MJ Mphahlele said:

"Cape Town has four seasons in one day. I couldn't stand that weather at all."

Scelo Mtakwende said:

"Western Cape is slowly becoming a European country."

Gilipin Fabrication said;

"Some people won't heed the call for safety."

Government may give flood victims grant'

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, said the government is considering giving flood victims a grant. She spoke after she visited the province after the devastating floods.

Simelane said that the government may give victims R12,000 as a grant to rebuild their homes. She addeed that more than 6000 people loost their homes due to the floods.

