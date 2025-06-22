Parts of South Africa are expected to experience a cold start to the week beginning on 22 June 2015

A cold front will enter the country through the Western Cape and will result in a drop in temperatures

Briefly News spoke to storm-chaser Juandre Vorster, who gave his opinion on what could be causing the cold weather, which will bring in snow

The weather in the country will be cold and could bring snow. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG —Parts of South Africa are expected to be hit with a sharp decrease in temperatures, which could bring snowy conditions. Briefly News spoke to storm-chaser Juandre Vorster, who gave his opinion on what could be the cause of the cold weather.

SAWS predicts a cold front

According to the South African Weather Service, an intense cold front is expected to hit the Western Cape, bringing bitterly cold weather and a 30% chance of scattered rains. The conditions are expected to persist until 25 June, when a strong cold front will bring severely cold and wet weather and possibly snow in parts of the country.

The rest of the country is expected to experience cool to cold temperatures and partly cloudy conditions. The Northern Cape will experience fine, windy, and cool conditions.

Mzansi could be hit with a cold spell. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Eastern Cape, which was hit by devastating floods resulting in the government declaring a national disaster, will experience wind in the western regions and cool to cold temperatures in the rest of the province.

The weather in KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but warm in the extreme eastern parts of the country. Conditions in Gauteng will be cool to cold, and parts of Mpumalanga will be warm, while the Highveld is expected to experience cool to cold temperatures.

Storm-chaser gives his opinion

Speaking to Briefly News, Vorster gave his opinion that the cold weather is caused by two upper-level cold air masses, which will hit the western parts of the country on 22 June and possibly on the night of 24 June.

"We've got a double cold front heading our way. Two big pushes of icy air from the South. These systems could bring seriously cold conditions and possibly even snow," he said.

Vorster said that the cold air is expected to move from the Cape into the interior, so places like the Karoo, parts of the Free State, and Gauteng could experience the cold conditions.

The month of June has been particularly cold. Parts of the Eastern Cape, Free State, and Western Cape experienced snow. The cold conditions also resulted in heavy rainfall and inclement weather in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Government could provide flood victims grant

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Minister of Human Settlement Thembi Simelane stated the government is considering providing Eastern Cape flood victims with a grant to help them rebuild their damaged homes. She spoke during her visit to Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

Simelane said that the government is working to relocate flood victims who built their homes in low-lying areas. She added that the government is considering a R10,000 building grant to help them rebuild their homes.

