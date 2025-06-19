Miguel Cardoso has spoken about the impact of the weather delay during Mamelodi Sundowns' 1-0 victory over Ulsan HD in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup opener

The match, originally scheduled to start at midnight (SAST), was delayed by an hour due to adverse weather conditions at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando

The Portuguese gaffer explained that while the delay had its challenges, it also provided an opportunity for his players to regroup and refocus

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso has explained how the weather delay in their FIFA Club World Cup opener against Ulsan HD helped the Brazilians secure a deserving 1-0 win over the South Korean giants at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday.

A lone strike from South African international Iqraam Rayners in the first half gave the Premier Soccer League giants the deserved win over the Asian side.

The match was supposed to kick off at midnight (SAST), but it was delayed by an hour due to weather conditions.

Cardoso explains how weather delay helped Sundowns

In a recent interview, Cardoso stated that there were both positive and negative aspects to the weather delay. The Portuguese manager confirmed that the delay helped the Pretoria giants prepare better tactically after Ulsan made a surprising change in their tactical approach with their line-up.

The former Nantes gaffer, who has rated leading Sundowns at the Club World Cup as one of the high points of his career, mentioned that stopping the warm-up affected their rhythm, which was the only negative side of the delay for his team.

“The delay of the game had good things and bad things,” said Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso.

"On the positive side, it gave us a chance to sit down with the team and analyze the opponent’s line-up more thoroughly. They surprised us a bit. Typically, they build up play with a free player and a lower full-back, then defend in a back four. But today, they came out with a back five.

"That extra time allowed us to make the necessary adjustments, settle into our game plan, and refine our approach. Strategically, that was very helpful.

"Of course, having to stop the warm-up and restart isn’t ideal. It disrupts the rhythm. But it also allowed us to analyze the opponent’s kickoff patterns. They usually use two variations, and we were able to prepare for both.

"In fact, from the first one, we nearly scored due to our pressure.

"Most importantly, the delay helped the team release some of the initial nerves. With all the noise and tension in the stadium, that extra time helped us regroup and come into the game more focused and re-energized.”

Mamelodi Sundowns are currently top of Group F with their win over Ulsan HD, and will face Borussia Dortmund in their next match in the competition.

