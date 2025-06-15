Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has hailed guiding the club to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States as one of the major highlights of his managerial career

Cardoso shared his excitement, along with his technical crew, about the upcoming challenge at the global competition

The Portuguese coach sees the global competition as a significant achievement and is eager to make an impact with the Premier Soccer League giants in the tournament

Miguel Cardoso has rated leading Mamelodi Sundowns to the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America as one of the major highlights of his coaching career.

The Portuguese manager replaced Manqoba Mngqithi in December last year and led the Brazilians to their eighth successive Betway Premiership title this season.

He was close to leading Masandawana to their second CAF Champions League title this campaign but lost in the final to eventual winners, Pyramids FC.

Despite the setback in the CAF Champions League, the former Nantes manager is looking to conquer the world with Sundowns in North America.

Cardoso rates leading Sundowns in CWC

In a recent interview with SABC, Cardoso confirmed he and his technical crew are excited ahead of the Club World Cup challenge, and he rates leading the South African club in the competition high in his achievement as a coach.

“Me and all my staff are pretty excited. It is one of the major events in world soccer and for the club for sure,” Cardoso told SABC.

“The biggest one and after my life experience in football, I was made assistant coach in Champions League matches, and Europa League matches. The Club World Cup is a highlight in my career as a head coach.

“For me, it is a very particular position because last year, I was in another club [Esperance], which also qualified for the Club World Cup, so now to come back again with that possibility and be present with Mamelodi Sundowns to be present is obviously a career highlight on any coach and me quite a big achievement.”

Source: Briefly News