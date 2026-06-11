• Ronwen Williams' family will be supporting him from South Africa as Bafana Bafana begin their World Cup campaign against Mexico

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• His wife Roshni has opened up about the nerves, sacrifices and emotions that come with being married to a football captain

• The family's story offers a different perspective from the glamorous WAG culture often seen at major international tournaments

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams with his family. Image: ronwen30.

Source: Instagram

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams will lead South Africa into their FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico on Thursday, 11 June, but his wife Roshni says the nerves are just as intense back home.

While Williams prepares to walk out in front of more than 80,000 supporters at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, his family will be following every moment from their living room in South Africa. Speaking to IOL ahead of the match, Roshni revealed the emotional toll of supporting a loved one on football's biggest stage.

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"I think I get panic attacks silently on their part," she said.

"My anxiety levels are through the roof this morning."

Ronwen Williams' family prepares for Mexico showdown

Roshni said she will watch the match alongside the couple's two children, who already have clear expectations for the big occasion.

"He asked us what we wanted from the game, and our daughter said she wanted a save, our boy said he wanted an assist, while I said a clean sheet, please, God willing," she said.

Despite the pressure surrounding the match, she described Williams as calm and excited.

"Overall, always chilled," she said.

"I spoke with him this morning and he was doing fine. He is excited, he can't wait for kick-off."

The family also has a simple match-day tradition. When asked what would be on the menu, Roshni replied:

"Hotdogs."

She added that their son often takes the lead in post-match discussions.

"Usually our son asks all the questions, and I just sit and listen. I always share my thoughts after the match."

Roshni Williams' story differs from many World Cup WAGs

Roshni's World Cup experience is very different from that of some football partners from other major nations.

Reports from England suggest manager Thomas Tuchel relaxed team rules ahead of the tournament, allowing wives and girlfriends to spend time with players at their Florida base before preparations intensified.

Several England partners reportedly visited loved ones ahead of the competition.

Roshni, meanwhile, is supporting Williams from nearly 15,000km away while caring for the couple's children at home.

Unlike many modern football WAGs who have built careers as influencers, models or media personalities, she has largely remained out of the spotlight.

Her comments focused on family, sacrifice and the emotional side of football.

"For me, I think it's the sacrifice," she said.

"People see the 90 minutes on the field, but they don't see the nerves, the waiting, the sacrifices and how much your heart is in every moment."

The emotional tribute behind Ronwen Williams' journey

The World Cup opener also carries special meaning for Williams. According to IOL, his older brother Marvin died in a car accident in April 2010, just weeks before South Africa faced Mexico in the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Roshni said Marvin's memory remains a constant presence in their lives.

"He still speaks of him," she said.

"Sometimes our son will ask him questions about how he used to be when he was still alive."

She explained that Williams often looks towards the sky after making important saves, a gesture she described as his way of honouring his late brother.

Ronwen Williams and President Cyril Ramaphosa before he left for the World Cup. Image: NomcebaMhlauli

Source: Instagram

Family support remains key to Bafana captain's success

As South Africa prepares for another memorable encounter with Mexico, Roshni believes the support offered by families behind the scenes plays an important role.

She also shared a message for other wives, mothers and partners following the tournament from home.

"Feel every emotion, cheer as loud as you can, and continue supporting your loved ones," she said.

"Your encouragement means more than you know."

While millions of supporters will be watching Williams and Bafana Bafana on the field, his family will be experiencing their own emotional rollercoaster far from the stadium. Their story offers a reminder of the sacrifices often made behind football's biggest moments.

Bafana Bafana players face costly World Cup discipline rules

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana players could face more than just suspensions if they lose their discipline at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA's latest disciplinary code reportedly imposes fines of US$10,000 (about R165,000) for a yellow card, US$15,000 (about R248,000) for an indirect red card and US$20,000 (about R330,000) for a straight red card.

Source: Briefly News