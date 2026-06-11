A South African husband and his Nigerian wife celebrated their love amid anti-foreigner sentiment in the country

The video of the intercultural couple challenged xenophobic narratives, highlighting unity between South Africa and Nigeria

The "Nigerian Makoti" showed she's actively embracing South African culture, winning over Mzansi hearts on TikTok

A South African man bragged about his Nigerian wife. Image: @de_aims / TikTok

Source: TikTok

A South African man won hearts across Mzansi after a heartwarming video of him raving about his Nigerian wife went viral on TikTok. He set out to prove that love knows no borders, even amidst rising social tensions.

A TikTok couple's account, known as The Aims (@de_aims), shared glimpses of their bond as a Nigerian and South African couple. The husband and wife openly challenged the anti-immigration stances many South Africans have expressed with the popular phrase "abahambe", let them leave. In a social climate where xenophobia often makes headlines, the South African man made a different kind of noise. He proudly showcased his bride, declaring that she is a permanent part of his life and the country. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA love Nigerian Makoti

Many supported the couple, saying the South African's wife was welcome because her legal documents were in order. Viewers raved about her beauty. Read the comments below:

A South African and Nigerian couple had an intercultural wedding. Image: @de_aims

Source: UGC

D.Pat🎊👏 commented:

"Makoti wa rona, married to our SA brother, makes you one of us🥰"

kingsize wrote:

"This is how it is supposed to be, one Africa. Enjoy our sister, and I believe that she will make us proud in this marriage. I'm happy for you guys."

Thabiso Seretse added:

"We said 30 June, but we never said which year. Maybe she can go in 2046."

Makwena said:

"This one is our makoti. Wife goes to man's place🥰"

Candice Neeuwfan 🇿🇦 wrote:

"Didi is our makoti, she is going nowhere! Legally married 🤝❤️🎉"

Sibongile Mkwanazi said:

"She's so gorgeous, she's not going anywhere. 🥰much love doll."

user8280453514589

"Sometimes, let's avoid the trend unnecessarily, especially with serious matters."

Zee Cook's said:

"God, she's so beautiful, she's married to our man, so she's at home, guys."

George Man🇬🇧 cheered:

"Wow, I'm so happy for them❤️, I'm smiling like I just finished idombolo and chicken stew."

Pearl Fafina Mosia said:

"😂Our partners aren’t going anywhere, 🇿🇦🇨🇩🥰I join you guys in that laugh."

Obi All Steel Work & Con wrote:

"My brother, I am proud of you, my man, this is how life is supposed to be here in Africa. Take care of yourself and my sister, brother 🥰"

Nigerian woman learns Mzansi bae’s language

Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian woman living in Pretoria sat down with her South African boyfriend to learn Setswana.

He recorded the lesson and posted it online for Mzansi to see. South Africans watched the video and immediately steered the conversation somewhere else entirely.

TikToker The Aims, who goes by @de_aims on the platform, posted the clip on 9 February 2026 in Pretoria. Her South African boyfriend held the camera and walked her through Setswana, his home language

Source: Briefly News