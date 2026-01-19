Authorities are on the scene of a fatal accident near the ArcelorMittal near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal

A taxi and a truck were involved in a head-on collision on the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng

The minibus taxi was transporting children to school in the Vaal area when it was involved in the fatal accident

A head-on collision near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal has left at least 11 schoolchildren dead. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – A tragic accident near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal has left several school children dead, according to initial reports.

The accident, which occurred between a minibus taxi and a truck, occurred on the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng on 17 January 2026.

While the death toll has not yet been confirmed, it is being reported that 11 children passed away at the scene.

Truck and taxi involved in head on collision

According to initial reports, a truck and a taxi were involved in a head-on collision near the ArcelorMittal in the area. The collision resulted in multiple casualties.

Parents with children attending Vaal Primary School and surrounding schools are also advised to check whether their kids made it safely to school if they were using a scholar transport vehicle.

*This is a breaking news story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.

