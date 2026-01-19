Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has weighed in on the fatal Vaal accident that left 13 schoolchildren dead

The premier also provided details on the minibus taxi driver, who was allegedly responsible for the accident

South Africans took to social media to share their sentiments about the incident and the premier's comments

Panyaza Lesufi Calls for Calm As SAPS Investigates Vaal Crash That Killed 13 Learners, SA Discusses

GAUTENG – Panyaza Lesufi has called on parents to allow investigations into the fatal Vaal crash to be concluded.

The Premier of Gauteng made the comments at the scene of the horrific crash, which claimed the lives of 13 learners. The 13 schoolchildren lost their lives in the accident, which happened on Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng on 17 January 2026.

Police have since opened a case of culpable homicide, but anger is already boiling over at the driver, who was allegedly responsible for the fatal crash. The driver survived the crash and is reportedly in the hospital. An eyewitness said that the driver was reckless and overtook his vehicle and four others before colliding with the truck.

Lesufi discusses fatal crash

Speaking about the incident, the Gauteng Premier called for calm as investigations continue, saying that the situation was unbearable.

He also noted that from initial reports, it was clear that the taxi driver was trying to overtake several vehicles when he was confronted by the truck. The truck driver attempted to swerve out of the way, but it was too late, and the vehicles collided.

Lesufi is concerned about the unregulated sector

The Premier also expressed concern about the scholar transport sector, saying it was unregulated. He said that he spoke to the Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Education to arrange a meeting with the MEC for Transport, so that they could engage with this sector. Lesufi added that there were regulations in the scholar transport sector, but private transport was where the problem was.

“There are lots of loose ends, and unfortunately, that is the price we paid this morning,” he said.

South Africans react to Lesufi’s comments

Social media users weighed in on the premier’s comments, with many criticising the taxi driver, and others suggesting what needed to be done.

Brian Mbongo said:

“Speed humps on that road should be applied. They will stop speeding.”

Frankie Shava stated:

“I bet here that the taxi was unroadworthy and he is wrong.”

Princess-Ona Tau added:

“They must fix the roads in the Vaal. Vaal's roads are a nightmare.”

Hennie Viljoen appealed:

“Do something about the taxi industry.”

Ruby Louisa Swanepoel exclaimed:

“The date to meet with the "sector" is long overdue, Mr Premier. Taxi bosses have been calling the shots for far too long, and the proof is in the multiple fatal crashes with multiple deaths involving taxis. For some reason, they are allowed to do whatever they like on our roads. It seems law enforcement does not apply to them. A once-a-year campaign, as was seen over the festive season, is not enough. Now, yet again, more lives are lost, and families are grieving and must carry the added financial burden of laying their loved ones to rest. My heart aches for those families.”

Vimla Pentha asked:

“What is there for the police to investigate? The taxi driver is responsible for the accident. And he was overloaded and irresponsible with innocent children’s lives.”

Phoka Ngwana Mosotho Mofokeng questioned:

“How many times does the government keep on saying they will regulate the scholar transport? The driver was reckless in this case, knowing very well that he was transporting children going to school, and that breaks my heart. If the driver is still alive, make sure that he gets arrested and never leaves prison. How can you be so reckless with other people's children?”

