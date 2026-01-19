The Mayor of Emuleni, Sipho Radebe, has weighed in on the deadly accident which claimed the lives of 13 children in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng

He spoke after the accident occurred between a scholar transport minibus and a truck, which resulted in more than five injuries

South Africans slammed the African National Congress, of which Radebe is a member, and asked questions about the accident

VEREENIGING, GAUTENG — The mayor of the City of Emfuleni, Sipho Radebe, said the Vaal accident, which claimed 13 lives on 19 January 2026, was part of a larger national crisis involving children and scholar transportation.

According to SABC News, Radebe said that taxi and scholar transport drivers are under pressure to meet tight schedules and deadlines. This contributes to the dangerous driving behaviour leading to accidents. He also said that the accident happened within the context of a national crisis.

National crisis: Sipho Radebe

Radebe called on scholar transport drivers to exercise caution and prioritise safety on the roads. He said that the driver was already late, judging by the time the accident took place in the morning.

Family member speaks out

Speaking to SABC News, one of the relatives, whose cousin died in the car, said that her cousin was excited to be attending grade eight. She described her as a bubbly person. It was the first time she used scholar transport, and she was excited to be in high school.

Her cousin said she could not wait to go to high school and fussed over her hairstyle. She said goodbye to her mother, not knowing that it would be the last time she saw her alive.

Education MEC calls for stricter measures

Gauteng’s MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, said there was a greater need for stricter oversight and vigilance around private scholar transport. He said schools and learners have the responsibility to recognise the children’s transport and have a register so they can account for which driver is responsible.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims who died in the crash. He said that children were the country’s greatest assets, and lamented that the accident occurred on the same day the South African Human Rights Commission released a report on scholar transportation.

South Africans have questions

Netizens commenting on Facebook shared their concerns about scholar transportation.

Michelle Moore said:

“They are aware of the taxi’s menace. They don’t want to do anything about it.”

Alwyn Burger asked:

“Why do people have to die first before something is done? It’s been a national crisis for years!”

Lorato Love Sopps said:

“Ban overspeed and overtaking unless it’s necessary. Also, safety belts should be mandatory.”

Gabriel Arendse said:

“The godless ANC brought a curse on this country. Sincere condolences to the families.”

Anne Schoeman said:

“Taxis have been in crisis for many years. Now kids have to pay the price. Wake up. ANC needs todo something about this lawlessness.”

Eyewitness shares moments before accident occurred

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an eyewitness opened up about the moments before the accident took place. He described how the accident unfolded.

The eyewitness, who is a motorist, said the taxi driver overtook four vehicles. He ignored the truck, which was in the oncoming lane. The truck driver tried to drive on the side of the road, but the taxi headed in his direction, causing a collision.

