Eyewitness Describes Fatal Vaal Minibus Taxi Accident Involving Schoolchildren
- An eyewitness reported that reckless overtaking led to the collision between the truck and the minibus taxi
- The minibus taxi was transporting children to school in the Vaal area when it was involved in the fatal accident
- Eleven pupils lost their lives in this tragic accident on Monday, 19 January 2026
Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.
GAUTENG - An eyewitness said he saw the moments leading up to the collision between a truck and a scholar transport vehicle that claimed the lives of 11 pupils. The accident occurred near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal on Monday morning, 19 January 2026.
Eyewitness recounts horrific accident
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the eyewitness said the scholar transport, a minibus taxi, had overtaken his vehicle and about four other cars. He said he had initially tried to reduce his speed to avoid the accident and to give the taxi driver some space.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The witness added that they saw the truck approaching, but the taxi driver ignored the approaching truck. He said the truck driver had tried to prevent the accident by driving on the side of the road, but the taxi driver moved to the same side as the approaching truck, which led to the horrific crash. The accident occurred on the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng on Monday, 19 January 2026.
Source: Briefly News
Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za