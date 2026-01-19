An eyewitness reported that reckless overtaking led to the collision between the truck and the minibus taxi

The minibus taxi was transporting children to school in the Vaal area when it was involved in the fatal accident

Eleven pupils lost their lives in this tragic accident on Monday, 19 January 2026

11 Pupils were killed in the horrific crash between a taxi and a truck. Image: InsidePoliticSA/X

GAUTENG - An eyewitness said he saw the moments leading up to the collision between a truck and a scholar transport vehicle that claimed the lives of 11 pupils. The accident occurred near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal on Monday morning, 19 January 2026.

Eyewitness recounts horrific accident

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the eyewitness said the scholar transport, a minibus taxi, had overtaken his vehicle and about four other cars. He said he had initially tried to reduce his speed to avoid the accident and to give the taxi driver some space.

The witness added that they saw the truck approaching, but the taxi driver ignored the approaching truck. He said the truck driver had tried to prevent the accident by driving on the side of the road, but the taxi driver moved to the same side as the approaching truck, which led to the horrific crash. The accident occurred on the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng on Monday, 19 January 2026.

