A head-on collision on the M70 in the Embundweni area of KwaZulu-Natal left 17 people injured on 6 January 2025

Paramedics had to set up a mass casualty triage system to manage the high volume of patients injured in the crash

South Africans weighed in on the accident, expressing frustration that a taxi was involved in another crash on the roads

A group of schoolchildren were also injured following a crash between a taxi and a passenger vehicle in KZN. Image: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – At least 17 people, including some school children, have been injured in a crash on the M70 in the Embundweni area of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The crash, which involved a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a hatchback passenger vehicle, occurred just outside Pietermaritzburg, at approximately 1 pm. No fatalities were reported in the accident, but three people sustained serious injuries.

Head-on collision leaves 17 injured

Paramedics from KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service responded to the scene and found chaos as the taxi and passenger vehicle collided head-on. The force of the head-on collision left both vehicles with extensive damage.

Paramedics had to initiate a mass casualty triage system to manage the high volume of patients and found that three individuals sustained serious injuries and required urgent advanced life support intervention. Fourteen other patients suffered minor to moderate injuries as a result of the collision.

Three people were seriously injured following the collision on the M70 in KZN. Image: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

Schoolchildren were also injured as a result of the collision

A group of children, who were not in either vehicle, also suffered injuries as a result of the accident.

The youngsters, aged between 13 and 15, were pedestrians on the side of the road who were struck by the vehicles. Both vehicles came to a rest off the roadway, but traffic was affected as emergency officials treated the injured, and the scene was cleared.

The exact cause of the collision is not yet known.

South Africans weigh in on M70 crash

Social media users shared their thoughts about the accident, with many expressing frustrations that a taxi was involved again.

Patricia Pecci Lovergal noted:

“We have several taxi drivers in my area. All of them drive in the middle of the night. When do they get to rest? They forget they're not alone on the road. There are wild drivers out there. One needs to be alert, especially when you are responsible for many lives.”

Matthews Tshegofatso stated:

“KZN and Limpopo are the highest when it comes to accidents. I ask myself, is the root cause the drivers or poor-quality roads?”

Thokozile Mothata said:

“Eish. Sending healing prayers to the injured.”

Lebona Moleli agreed:

“A taxi is always in the mix.”

@AdvBarrryRouxx exclaimed:

"Tragic and unacceptable. Seventeen were injured, and children were hit while walking. Our roads are unsafe, enforcement is weak, and innocent people keep paying the price."

Other accidents involving taxis in KZN

Briefly News reported that there have been numerous accidents this year involving taxis transporting schoolchildren.

On 11 September 2025, five children were killed and eight were injured after a taxi ploughed into a creche in Pietermaritzburg.

A day later, several schoolchildren were injured after a taxi accident in the same area in Imbali as the fatal crash.

21 learners were injured on 15 September after a taxi plunged off the Kwakheha Bridge in Impendle.

Source: Briefly News