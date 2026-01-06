A tragic base jumping accident occurred on Table Mountain on Monday, 5 January 2026

The unidentified body of the white male base jumper was airlifted from the mountain

Emergency services stated that the victim sustained severe injuries from the crash

The South African Police Service in the Western Cape confirmed the incident to Briefly News

The man's body was airlifted from the mountain before being transferred into the care of the SAPS. Image: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE - A base jumper reportedly died after crashing on Table Mountain on Monday, 5 January 2026.

Body airlifted from the mountain

Emergency services, including wilderness search and rescue teams and other agencies, responded to the incident. The man’s body was airlifted from the mountain before being transferred into police care.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala indicated that the jumper, described as an unidentified white male, sustained severe facial injuries that have complicated efforts to establish his identity. Authorities are gathering information to confirm who he is.

Gwala told Briefly News that the incident occurred on Table Mountain at around 10:30 on Monday, 05 January 2026 and that the man sustained fatal injuries while jumping from the top of the mountain.

Other crash-related stories

A pilot was killed when a light aircraft crashed in the Ferreira area outside Bloemfontein, Free State, on 2 January 2026. Emergency medical service officials reported that a single occupant of the four-seater plane was found deceased at the scene. First responders urged the public to avoid the crash site, warning that crowds were obstructing medical and emergency services responding to the incident.

A 72-year-old cyclist died on Victoria Road in Camps Bay on Monday, 29 December 2025, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred between Geneva Drive and Houghton. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays while emergency and investigative teams worked at the scene.

The base jumper crashed on Table Mountain. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A 41-year-old cyclist died following a crash on Victoria Road near Glen Beach in Camps Bay in the early hours of Tuesday, 17 December 2025. Emergency services attended the scene but were unable to revive the cyclist, whose identity has not yet been released. Authorities confirmed the fatality and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The two light aircraft that went missing near Nottingham Road in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday have been recovered, with both pilots confirmed dead. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said the first aircraft was located on the evening of 15 October 2025, just hours after it was reported missing.

Pilot killed shortly after takeoff at the Lanseria Airport

Briefly News also reported that on 5 June 2025, the pilot of a Cessna aircraft was killed shortly after takeoff at the Lanseria Airport on 5 June 2025.

The plane crashed in the perimeter of the nearby lion and rhino nature reserve. One other passenger was on board and sustained serious injuries.

